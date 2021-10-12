Fans of Line Of Duty and Vigil, we have some very good news for you. Adding to its already stellar repertoire of British crime dramas that includes the likes of The Long Call, Angela Black and Unforgotten, ITV has announced a tense new psychological thriller series from the producers of Jed Mercurio’s hit shows.

Poldark’s Aidan Turner will take a lead role as a doctor with a dark secret in The Suspect, a five-part drama based on Michael Robotham’s novel of the same name.

Aidan Turner in BBC's period drama Poldark

What is the plot of The Suspect?

As per Digital Spy, the series will follow Dr Joe O’Loughlin, a clinical psychologist who appears to have the perfect life – a devoted wife, a loving daughter, a successful career and a publishing deal. He even became a hero online after saving a young patient who was about to jump from the 10th floor of the hospital where he works. When a young woman is found in a shallow grave in a west London cemetery, police officers investigate whether it was a suicide or a murder. Joe offers his expertise in the case despite a recent diagnosis with a debilitating illness. ITV’s official synopsis continues: “As the investigation into Catherine’s death gathers pace, we start to ask, do we know the real Joe, or does he have a secret life? And has his work as a clinical psychologist allowed him to develop a criminal mindset? Or worse?”

Aidan Turner as Dr Joe O’Loughlin in The Suspect

Speaking about the role, Turner said in an official statement: “I am thrilled to be taking on the complex and demanding role of Joseph O’Loughlin, a man with so much to give but so much to lose, and a hidden darker side.” The show also features a stand-out cast that includes Fleabag’s Sian Clifford, I May Destroy You’s Adam James, Shaun Parkes (Small Axe), Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, Bodyguard) and Camilla Beeput (Peep Show).

Fleabag's Sian Clifford will star in ITV's The Suspect

When will The Suspect be available to watch?

Radio Times reports that filming is due to start very soon and the show is expected to air on ITV in late 2022, but we’ll of course keep you updated with any official announcements.

