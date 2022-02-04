Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler: the documentary explores the shocking true story but where is Simon Leviev now?
You’ve lapped up the wild story of Netflix’s The Tinder Swindler and still there’s only one thing on your mind, right? What actually happened to the conman at the centre of it all? Allow us to explain.
In the world of Netflix documentaries, we know to expect a wild ride. But nothing could have prepared us for the events of The Tinder Swindler.
The worst thing about dating apps is definitely not being ghosted, the new documentary shows us as, actually, a fraudster is just one swipe away.
Following the story of Simon Leviev – also known as Shimon Hayut – a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, The Tinder Swindler also tells the story of the women that he tricked out of millions of dollars.
But one question rang out to us after initially watching the documentary – and still persists some time after watching also. Where is Simon Leviev now?
Norwegian native Cecilie Fjellhøy is the central voice in the new two-hour documentary The Tinder Swindler and while the true extent of his operation is yet to be uncovered, it’s estimated that he defrauded women out of more than $10m (£7.4m).
When she met Leviev, he was posing as the so-called son of an Israeli diamond mogul and billionaire and over the course of the next few months, Fjellhøy was treated to a host of glitzy, glamorous dates that perfectly mirrored his supposed lifestyle.
What soon transpired though – after Leviev faked an assassination plot and conned Fjellhøy out of roughly £188,000 – was that he was far from who he made himself out to be.
Actually, he had no relation to the Israeli diamond tycoon family whatsoever and was born Shimon Hayut in Bnei Brak, a city just east of Tel Aviv.
His fraud-related crimes started in his early 20s and led to him fleeing Israel in 2011 to avoid going to trial. He headed on to Finland, where he began his intricate plan of swindling women out of their money.
Then in 2015, he was caught and went to a Finnish prison for two years after conning three women but, upon his release in 2017, went back to Israel. Before he could be arrested again, though, he escaped and headed to Europe – where the events of The Tinder Swindler take place.
If you’ve watched the documentary (and if you haven’t, you definitely should), you’ll know what transpires next. Convoluted plans of espionage, deception and, most of all, a highly luxurious lifestyle with not a penny spared.
Hayut was eventually tracked down with the help of journalists in 2019 but it only resulted in a five-month stint in jail for crimes not related to the ones he committed against the women in the documentary. That’s right, today he walks free and is said to be living in Israel.
Upon The Tinder Swindler being released on Netflix, viewers were quick to head straight to Instagram to find that Simon Leviev had an ‘official’ account but it was private. Now, though, he’s opened his Instagram to the world – in an act of complete brazenness, we must say – and is quickly amassing a big following.
From the looks of it, Leviev continues to live the life he has been faking all along – the fast cars, big watches and expensive clothes all seem to still be part of his daily life.
He has not been charged for any crimes that may have occurred outside of Israel, including the conning of Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjöholm, or Ayleen Charlotte, who all appear in The Tinder Swindler.
Although it seems as though Leviev has gotten away with his crimes, Fjellhøy remains convinced that this “can’t be how this story ends”, she said in an exclusive interview with Stylist.
She added: “I want him to be held accountable, and I want people to see how messed up it is that we are the ones suffering.
“The women are always to blame, but not this time.”
The Tinder Swindler is available to stream on Netflix now.
Image: Netflix