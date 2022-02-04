Actually, he had no relation to the Israeli diamond tycoon family whatsoever and was born Shimon Hayut in Bnei Brak, a city just east of Tel Aviv.

His fraud-related crimes started in his early 20s and led to him fleeing Israel in 2011 to avoid going to trial. He headed on to Finland, where he began his intricate plan of swindling women out of their money.

Then in 2015, he was caught and went to a Finnish prison for two years after conning three women but, upon his release in 2017, went back to Israel. Before he could be arrested again, though, he escaped and headed to Europe – where the events of The Tinder Swindler take place.

If you’ve watched the documentary (and if you haven’t, you definitely should), you’ll know what transpires next. Convoluted plans of espionage, deception and, most of all, a highly luxurious lifestyle with not a penny spared.