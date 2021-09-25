Our love for true crime knows no bounds, from wild conspiracies to the most spine-tingling of gruesome crimes. But whether it’s a gripping podcast about Anna Delvey, the “fake heiress” who tricked the world into thinking she was a German socialite or ‘true crime comedies’ about the art of the scam, there’s nothing that fascinates us more than a good con.

You may also like Netflix’s most important true crime documentaries, from Athlete A to The Family Next Door

Luckily for us, Netflix have just announced a slate of brand new true crime for us to sink our teeth into next spring – and they may have served us their most extravagant grift story yet. The Tinder Swindler, due to be released in February 2022, tells the absolutely jaw-dropping story of a prolific conman who posed as a billionaire playboy on Tinder, and tricked women out of millions of dollars.

As per Variety, the documentary tells the story of Israeli fraudster Shimon Hayut, who conned Scandinavian women into parting with hundreds of thousands of dollars by pretending to be a Russian oligarch named Simon Leviev on the popular dating app. While playing the persona of billionaire businessman, Hayut conned his victims into taking out lines of credit for him under their names in order to pay for what he claimed were extensive security needs due to his notoriety.

The series will be directed by Felicity Morris, the talent behind Netflix’s chilling “Don’t F*** With Cats” and will follow the women who were conned by Hayut as they uncover his true identity and bring him to justice. Hayut was eventually imprisoned for fraud in December 2019, but only served five months of a 15-month jail sentence. But that wasn’t the end of his story. Now the women who emptied their life savings, remortgaged their houses and gave him hundreds of thousands of dollars want redemption. We already know The Tinder Swindler is going to be a juicy one, and we can’t wait.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy