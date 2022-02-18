It’s easy to forget the power we all collectively have on social media and how memes that go viral and the millions of tweets that we share can literally propel people into stardom – and this is a prime example of it going wrong.

Sure, the Netflix documentary was the main proponent here, but the memeification of Simon Leviev means that something which is very real is then turned into a joke – a fixture of pop culture that turns into a stream of endless tweets, trending topics, Google searches and then a person of focus and a newly lucrative entity.

The real crimes that were committed and the real people that were hurt fade into the background of their very own story as Leviev could make hundreds of thousands if not millions from books, shows and podcasts as a result of their very own pain – and if that’s not a wake-up call to the power of social media and also the way society glorifies and rewards bad behaviour, I don’t know what is.

Not to mention, with the perceived success of Leviev, comes the concern of copycats who may see how things went for him and try to emulate that. After all, romance fraud is already a prevalent issue with Action Fraud reporting a 40% increase during the UK’s lockdowns.