The Tinder Swindler: why Simon Leviev’s attempt at Hollywood success is the ultimate con – and we’ve all bought into it
Simon Leviev is a name now known around the world following the premiere of the shocking Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler. And now he has his sights set on Hollywood fame – and we may be partially to blame.
Two weeks on from the premiere of The Tinder Swindler and the name Simon Leviev is one that is known around the world.
While the notorious scam artist swindled his way across Europe scamming millions out of women from London to Germany, his name and his crimes are no longer known just across the EU as the Netflix documentary has officially propelled him to new heights – and now he’s milking it for all its worth.
The possibility of seeing more of Leviev across dating shows, podcasts and books is unfortunately not surprising to many, with people taking to Twitter to share their thoughts on Leviev’s rising fame.
“This isn’t surprising. His popularity as a meme/gif and the social media boost to his visibility has made him a potentially lucrative entity,” wrote one. “People seem to enjoy turning criminals into celebrities so here we are.”
“How is this okay? The talent manager who signed him, karma should be as bad as his,” another tweeted. “Shame. And if this guy gets a book deal, as an #author I’m done.”
It’s easy to forget the power we all collectively have on social media and how memes that go viral and the millions of tweets that we share can literally propel people into stardom – and this is a prime example of it going wrong.
Sure, the Netflix documentary was the main proponent here, but the memeification of Simon Leviev means that something which is very real is then turned into a joke – a fixture of pop culture that turns into a stream of endless tweets, trending topics, Google searches and then a person of focus and a newly lucrative entity.
The real crimes that were committed and the real people that were hurt fade into the background of their very own story as Leviev could make hundreds of thousands if not millions from books, shows and podcasts as a result of their very own pain – and if that’s not a wake-up call to the power of social media and also the way society glorifies and rewards bad behaviour, I don’t know what is.
Not to mention, with the perceived success of Leviev, comes the concern of copycats who may see how things went for him and try to emulate that. After all, romance fraud is already a prevalent issue with Action Fraud reporting a 40% increase during the UK’s lockdowns.
Rewarding criminality in such a way is a mere reflection of society and our values – and I reckon Leviev’s 15 minutes of fame may have just been extended.
Image: AGC