Speaking with Stylist, Amanda told us that she definitely went under the radar and was overlooked. “I think society as a whole thinks that by the time we become middle-aged we have created the home we want, raised our families, achieved where we want to be in our career and that we are quite happy to settle. What they underestimate, and I hope I speak for the majority, is that because of these exact reasons it is our time to shine, to pursue our interests. We have made our nests and it’s time for us to fly with confidence.”

She added that her life is totally different to her role in The Traitors, which is why she loved playing it. “Sometimes women are viewed as being comfortable and settled, but women are strong leaders too. We as a nation have seen some iconic women such as Her Majesty The Queen, Dame Shirley Bassey and Dame Kelly Holmes. Women are empowering their gender every day, and more of society just needs to realise this.”

Andrea, 72, brought her breadth of experience and lessons from a colourful life to the game, working hard in the challenges and making tight friendships – despite being a key figure in the dynamic, she was never suspected as a traitor on the roundtable: “I thought it was best to see everybody else first. I’m probably the oldest; I could be a little old granny or I could be less granny-like and more assertive. I don’t really know yet,” she said before the game began.