Take a Christian diet programme, an abusive church and a weight loss guru with a predilection for cult-leader-like control, and what do you get? A truly outrageous new entry in the true crime canon, that’s what. This is everything we can expect from the brilliant Sarah Paulson when she takes on another riveting character transformation in a new adaptation of HBO’s hit documentary series The Way Down: God, Greed, And The Cult Of Gwen Shamblin.

Per Variety, Paulson will take on the role of Hamblin in the new show, which HBO Max is developing from its own five-part investigative docuseries that dropped last year. The Way Down told the story of Gwen Shamblin, a charismatic figure with sky-high hair who rose to fame in the 1980s with her Christian-based diet programme Weigh Down Workshop and went on to found her Tennessee church, Remnant Fellowship, in 1999. The docuseries brought to light many disturbing allegations against Shamblin, including accusations from ex-congregants and diet followers that she had committed emotional, psychological and physical abuse and exploitation through the church’s alleged cult-like practices. In May 2021, several months before the documentary premiered on HBO Max, Shamblin and her husband were killed in a plane crash. The final two episodes of The Way Down were consequently re-edited, exploring the mysterious circumstances surrounding the crash and investigation into the aftermath, including new stories from former survivors who felt compelled to share their experiences of the controversial church and its founder.

After launching last September with three episodes, The Way Down became the streamer’s most watched docuseries debut, which explains why we’re now getting a scripted spin-off. Paulson, of course, has excellent form when it comes to impersonations. In 2016, she scooped an Emmy award for her career-defining turn as Marcia Clark in The People V. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, and was recently nominated again for her portrayal of Linda Tripp in Ryan Murphy’s Impeachment: American Crime Story. There aren’t too many details on the project so far as it’s still in development. However, Michelle Dean, who recently served as showrunner and exec producer of Hulu’s The Act, starring Patricia Arquette and Joey King, will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the new series, so it’s fair to say we’ve got big expectations. And come 2023, Paulson could well have another Emmy nomination on her hands.