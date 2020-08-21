Since Game of Thrones ended last year (with a final season that we do not talk about), there’s been a dragon-shaped hole in our lives. Sure, there are plenty of fantasy series to binge: Buffy The Vampire Slayer is back on E4, The Witcher fans are waiting for season two to hit Netflix. But we want a completely new fantastical world to escape in. That’s why news of Amazon Prime’s new series, The Wheel of Time, has caught our attention.

You may also like Vigil: take a first look at Suranne Jones’ gripping new BBC thriller

The series is based on the epic fantasy novels of the same name, written by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Deadline has just confirmed that Sophie Okonedo will join the incredible cast, which includes Rosamund Pike, Kae Alexander and Kate Fleetwood. So, what is the story actually about?

You may also like Netflix in September 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

The story is set in an alternate world where magic exists, but only a select few women are allowed to access it, such as the members of the powerful, all-female Aes Sedai organisation. Moiraine (Pike), a member of Aes Sedai, arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity. Okonedo plays the recurring role of legendary Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche, while Alexander stars as fan-favourite Min Farshaw, who can look into the future.

The Wheel of Time: Rosamund Pike stars in the new Amazon Prime series.

Sounds crazy, right? That might just be why we’re into it. Because filming has yet to start, and there is no release date confirmed, it looks like we might have to wait a while for this one. But it’s going to be well worth checking out once it comes to Amazon Prime.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy