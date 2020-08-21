Everybody is going to be talking about huge new fantasy series, The Wheel of Time, so here’s everything we know about the book-to-series adaptation so far.
Since Game of Thrones ended last year (with a final season that we do not talk about), there’s been a dragon-shaped hole in our lives.
Sure, there are plenty of fantasy series to binge: Buffy The Vampire Slayer is back on E4, The Witcher fans are waiting for season two to hit Netflix.
But we want a completely new fantastical world to escape in.
That’s why news of Amazon Prime’s new series, The Wheel of Time, has caught our attention.
The series is based on the epic fantasy novels of the same name, written by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson.
Deadline has just confirmed that Sophie Okonedo will join the incredible cast, which includes Rosamund Pike, Kae Alexander and Kate Fleetwood.
So, what is the story actually about?
The story is set in an alternate world where magic exists, but only a select few women are allowed to access it, such as the members of the powerful, all-female Aes Sedai organisation.
Moiraine (Pike), a member of Aes Sedai, arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.
Okonedo plays the recurring role of legendary Amyrlin Seat, Siuan Sanche, while Alexander stars as fan-favourite Min Farshaw, who can look into the future.
Sounds crazy, right? That might just be why we’re into it.
Because filming has yet to start, and there is no release date confirmed, it looks like we might have to wait a while for this one.
But it’s going to be well worth checking out once it comes to Amazon Prime.
