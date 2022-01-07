It was midsummer last year when a new series about the misadventures of wealthy clientele at a luxury Hawaiian resort landed on our TV screens. It had everything you could possibly want from a show: gorgeous locations, pitch-perfect casting, and a script that could elicit hysterical laughter one minute and stun you into silence the next. Much like other rich person dramas such as Big Little Lies and Nine Perfect Strangers, The White Lotus was a brilliant social satire about the nightmarish behaviour of its affluent, entitled holidaymakers. In this show, however, the spotlight was also turned on the hotel’s downtrodden staff, and the injustices caused by the structural forces at large in the world.

The show was a runaway success, and by the time the first season wrapped up, we were instantly left wanting more. And now, after HBO announced last year that the popular series would get a follow-up, the network has shared exciting details about its first lead character. Ready to head back off on holiday? Read on for everything we know about the second instalment of The White Lotus.

What is the plot of The White Lotus season 2?

The White Lotus on Sky Atlantic

For those who are unfamiliar, the original six-part series followed a group of visitors and employees at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. Per the official synopsis: “The White Lotus is a sharp social satire following the exploits of various employees and guests at an exclusive Hawaiian resort over the span of one highly transformative week. “As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travellers, cheerful hotel employees, and idyllic locale itself.​” However, while the first season was set in Hawaii, the second instalment is expected to follow a different group of holidaymakers at another White Lotus property.

Who is in the cast of The White Lotus season 2?

Michael Imperioli will star in season 2 of The White Lotus

Details about the new cast of The White Lotus are being kept under wraps at this point in time, although we do know that the new episodes will centre around lead character Michael Imperioli. Best known for starring as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, Imperioli will play Dominic Di Grasso, a man travelling with his elderly father and recent college graduate son.

According to Deadline, much-loved actor Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in the original lineup as “insane alcoholic” Tanya, is also rumoured to be returning. Intriguingly, when Imperioli announced the news on Instagram, he also tagged Coolidge. Dare we hope? The first season of the series, which premiered in July 2021, also included Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady.

Is there a release date for The White Lotus season 2?

Not yet – but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know.