Midsommar, Little Women and Black Widow, the star has been generating plenty of buzz recently ahead of the release of Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling – but she’s not slowing down any time soon. It’s no exaggeration to say that Florence Pugh is one of the best actors in the business right now. After rising to fame with critically acclaimed movies such asand, the star has been generating plenty of buzz recently ahead of the release of Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller– but she’s not slowing down any time soon. In her very first collaboration with Netflix, Pugh will take the lead in The Wonder, an eerie new period drama which tells the true story of a 19th century social phenomenon called the “fasting girls”.

Based on the Man Booker Prize-shortlisted author Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel of the same name, the film is set in rural central Ireland in the wake of the Great Famine of the mid-1800s and tells the tale of an 11-year-old girl named Anna O’Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) who has stopped eating but remains miraculously alive and well. As tourists and pilgrims gather to witness the girl who is said to have survived without food for months, a sceptical English nurse, Lib Wright (Pugh), is brought to a tiny village to observe the child.

The Wonder: Florence Pugh as Lib Wright in Netflix's upcoming thriller

While the locals are mystified as to why God is sustaining the child without food, Wright has theories of her own about what’s happening. It’s she who must unravel whether the village is harbouring a saint ‘surviving on manna from heaven’, or face up to the fact that there are more ominous motives at work. As you can imagine, it’s a story of fervent faith versus scientific reason as Wright tries to uncover what’s keeping the “miracle girl” alive. What gives the film an added dimension, though, is that it’s actually based on a famous historical phenomenon, whereby girls across Europe in the Victorian era claimed to be able to survive for months without eating.

The Wonder: Florence Pugh stars as Lib Wright in Netflix's upcoming thriller

Although many cases were reported, the most famous one was that of a young Welsh girl named Sarah Jacob, who stopped eating and drinking in 1867. After her case was reported in the newspapers, Jacob became a local celebrity, with her parents publicly announcing that their daughter hadn’t eaten in two years. Tragically, after a strict medical investigation in which nurses supervised Jacob at all times, she subsequently died of starvation in 1869, leading to her parents’ conviction for manslaughter. Donoghue, whose chilling thriller Room, was adapted for the big screen in 2015 and scored Brie Larson an Oscar for best actress, told NPR in 2016 that while she drew inspiration from these tragic cases, her story is “entirely invented”. “That allowed me to set it in the context that I found richest for this kind of story,” she explained. “I set in my homeland of Ireland but in the decade after our Great Famine because I wanted to set the idea of voluntary starving against the appalling context of involuntary starving. And I also wanted to draw on the cultural background that I know best, which is Irish Catholicism.”

The Wonder: Florence Pugh as Lib Wright and Kila Lord Cassidy asAnna O’Donnell in Netflix's upcoming thriller

Judging from the synopsis and first-look images, The Wonder has all the ingredients of a truly compelling thriller. Not only do we have a story that’s fascinating and disturbing in equal measure, but we’ll get to see Pugh return to her period drama roots after captivating audiences with her role in the 2017 adaptation of Lady Macbeth. The film is directed by Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, Disobedience), while the screenplay has been written by Donoghue and Alice Birch, who collaborated with Sally Rooney on the scripts for Normal People and Conversations With Friends.

Netflix's upcoming thriller The Wonder will stream on 16 November

The wider cast also includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O’Byrne and David Wilmot. “Bringing the powerful novel The Wonder by Emma Donoghue to the screen not only offers me the chance to portray the collision between reason and faith, individual and community, obedience and rebellion, but also to explore my own interpretation of what a ‘period’ film can be,” said Lelio in a statement, adding that he “couldn’t be more thrilled that the magnetic and courageous Florence Pugh will play our fierce female lead”. The Wonder will be available to stream on Netflix on 16 November.