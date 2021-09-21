Since its publication in 2019, Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women, an explosive non-fiction exploring female sexuality and desire has been a bestseller in both the UK and the US, and hailed as a “vital document of twenty-first century sexual politics.” The Observer’s review described it as “the best book on women and desire I have ever come across” and even Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she “literally couldn’t put it down”.

Now, Deadline reports, the acclaimed book will be adapted by Taddeo herself into an hour long TV series for Showtime.