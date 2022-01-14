It was one of the greatest romantic films to emerge out of the golden age of Hollywood with its glittering jewels, Riviera views and glamorous box office stars. Based on David Dodge’s novel, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1955 crime caper, To Catch A Thief, swept viewers away with its tale of John Robie (Cary Grant), an ex-thief who encounters a beautiful blonde heiress, Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly), on the Côte d’Azur, and even bagged an Oscar for its stunning cinematography. So we were definitely intrigued to hear, then, that another prominent Hollywood star will be stepping into Kelly’s shoes in a new remake of the classic romantic thriller.

You may also like Eileen: Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie will star in a new film adaptation of Ottessa Moshfegh’s novel

As reported by Deadline, a remake of To Catch A Thief is in the works at Paramount Pictures, with Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot attached for the lead role. Read ahead for everything we know about the upcoming film, including details of the cast, trailer and release date.

What is the plot of To Catch A Thief?

Grace Kelly and Cary Grant in the original 1955 film To Catch A Thief

The original 1955 Paramount film To Catch A Thief follows the story of John Robie (Cary Grant), a retired jewel thief living on the Côte d’Azur who is under suspicion of returning to his former occupation in the wake of a series of daring burglaries. He must work to clear his name by catching the real culprit preying on wealthy tourists; but while on the trail, he meets the wealthy socialite Frances Stevens (Grace Kelly), who is attracted by John’s reputation.

Grace Kelly as Frances Stevens in the Hitchcock classic To Catch A Thief

While details of the plot for the remake remain unknown, Eileen Jones, best known for her writing on the TV series Prodigal Son and her recent pitch Highwayman, which she is writing with Margot Robbie and Birds of Prey screenwriter Christina Hodson, is attached to pen the script. To Catch A Thief isn’t the only Hitchcock classic to get a remake over the years. Many of the pioneering director’s features have received new interpretations, including Notorious, Dial M For Murder, Rear Window, Shadow Of A Doubt, The 39 Steps and most recently Rebecca, starring Lily James.

Who is starring in To Catch A Thief?

Gal Gadot will star in the new remake of To Catch A Thief

Per Deadline, Gal Gadot will take the lead in To Catch A Thief. The Israeli actor has certainly been busy recently, with several projects in development including Disney’s live-action remake of its beloved animated classic Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s mystery thriller Death On The Nile, as well as another edition of the DC superhero film series Wonder Woman 3. No further details about the cast have yet been revealed, although we do know that Gadot will be producing the film alongside her husband Jaron Varsano via their company Pilot Wave, as well as Neal Moritz of the Fast And Furious franchise.

Is there a release date for To Catch A Thief?

Not yet, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we hear word. But in the meantime, if you’re a fan of vintage flicks, why not revisit the original trailer?