As you’re no doubt already keenly aware, the much-anticipated second season of Tom Hardy’s Taboo is currently in the works over at BBC One. The dark and gritty drama TV series, set in 1814, tells the story of James Keziah Delaney (Hardy), who has been long-presumed dead by his friends and family. And so, when he shows up unexpectedly after the death of his father, people are left shaken – especially those who are vying to take over his father’s land for themselves.

As mentioned, the second season of Taboo is very much in the development phase –although one imagines it will return us to a London filled with grime, debauchery, violence and stovepipe hats. If you’re finding it hard to wait for your next Hardy dose, though, don’t despair; we’ve picked out the very best films and TV shows starring the inimitable actor that you can stream via Netflix, BBC iPlayer, NOW, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video right now. Here are just a few of our favourites… Peaky Blinders



Peaky Blinders has won a bevy of awards over the years.

Peaky Blinders is, quite possibly, one of the most riveting historical drama series out there – largely because it follows the exploits of the Shelby crime family (that’s right, it’s a period drama about gangsters) in the direct aftermath of the First World War. Hardy stars as Alfie Solomons, a violent and unpredictable Jewish gang leader who proves himself to be completely untrustworthy time and time again. Which makes him incredibly watchable, quite frankly. Peaky Blinders is now streaming on BBC iPlayer. Flood In this painfully timely disaster film, the city of London is seemingly doomed when a mega storm sends a tidal wave up the Thames Estuary. Will Hardy, Robert Carlyle and Jessalyn Gilsig be able to save the city? Flood is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Minotaur One of Hardy’s earliest roles, this mythological horror film sees him venture into a complex labyrinth in order to rescue the girl of his dreams from… well, from the dreaded Minotaur. Obviously. Minotaur is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

This Means War



Spy thrillers are very much the genre de jour of 2022, but Hardy was well ahead of the game with this little-known romcom. In it, he and Chris Pine star as CIA operatives – who also happen to be best friends. When they meet Reese Witherspoon’s Lauren, though, they both fall hard for her, and soon turn their deadly skills against each other in an all-out battle for her love. This Means War is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Taboo

As Taboo’s iconic James Delaney, Hardy investigates his father’s suspicious death –all while trying to reclaim his family’s pride. Taboo is now streaming on BBC iPlayer. Inception

Leonardo DiCaprio and Elliot Page’s powerhouse performances may steal the show here, but Inception is still one of the more brilliant titles on Hardy’s CV. A mind-blowing and innovative sci-fi from Christopher Nolan, it considers what might happen if we were able to steal information from others by entering their dreams. Inception is now streaming on NOW. Oliver Twist

Admit it: Hardy was positively made to play the brutish Bill Sikes, wasn’t he? But this isn’t just one for Hardy fans, as this 00s retelling of the Charles Dickens morality tale is a truly star-studded affair; think Sophie Okonedo, Timothy Spall, Morven Christie, Sarah Lancashire, Michelle Gomez, Rob Brydon and so many more. Oliver Twist is available to watch for free with a 7-day BritBox trial on Amazon Prime Video. Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola and Kirsten Dunst’s electrifying Marie Antoinette focuses on the doomed queen’s adolescence, her penchant for all things luxury and her passionate love affair with Count Axel von Fersen. And, while Hardy doesn’t have the most screen-time as Raumont, you better believe that he appears in an aristocratic wig whenever he pops up. Which makes it all worthwhile, wouldn’t you say? Marie Antoinette is now streaming on Netflix. The Drop In this smart crime drama, Hardy takes on the role of the barman who becomes entangled in an investigation after the mafia-run bar where he works is robbed. The late and great James Gandolfini also stars. The Drop is now streaming on Disney+. Bronson Based on a true story, this divisive film sees Hardy step into the shoes of the UK’s most violent prisoner, Michael Peterson. Or, to use the name of his famous alter-ego, Charles Bronson. Bronson is now streaming on Disney+. Wuthering Heights

There are many, many, many adaptations of Emily Brontë’s only novel. Only one, however, stars Hardy as Heathcliff. And, naturally, his presence adds a whole new layer to the wildly passionate – almost demonic – love story between Catherine Earnshaw (Charlotte Riley) and the foundling adopted by her father. Wuthering Heights is now available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Mad Max: Fury Road In a post-apocalyptic wasteland, Hardy’s Max unwillingly joins forces with Charlize Theron’s Imperator Furiosa, a rebel warrior, in a quest to overthrow the tyrant who controls the land’s water supply. Mad Max: Fury Road is now streaming on NOW.

The Virgin Queen

Anne-Marie Duff positively dazzles as Queen Elizabeth I in this four-part biopic, which examines how a fearful teenage princess grew up to become one of the country’s longest-reigning (and most famous) monarchs. It also, of course, delves deep into her well-documented love affair with Robert Dudley – who, you guessed it, is played by Hardy. The Virgin Queen is available to watch for free with a 7-day BritBox trial on Amazon Prime Video. The Dark Knight Rises

Another Nolan film, another opportunity for Hardy to shine – this time as Gotham juggernaut Bane. As in, yes, that same villain that pushes Christian Bale’s Batman to (almost literal) breaking point. The Dark Knight Rises is now streaming on NOW. Locke One of Hardy’s most lauded performances, he is the only character seen on screen throughout this nail-biting psychological drama. He does, however, carry out a number of speakerphone conversations with an array of characters voiced by the likes of Olivia Colman, Ruth Wilson, Andrew Scott, Ben Daniels, Tom Holland and Bill Milner. Trust us when we say it’s well worth a watch.

Locke is available to stream now on Amazon Prime Video. Legend

You get double the Hardy for your buck in Legend, as the actor takes on the dual roles of identical twins (and notorious gangsters – he’s so good at playing gangsters), Reggie and Ronnie Kray. Watch as he/they elude the authorities in 1960s London, all while transfixing and terrifying the public. Legend is now streaming on Netflix. Venom Venom isn’t exactly a cinematic masterpiece, but it is a whole lotta fun. In it, Hardy’s hapless journalist accidentally gets merged with a symbiotic alien with lethal abilities. The result? A superhero unlike any other. Venom (and its sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage) is now streaming on Disney+.

Dunkirk

Hardy stars as Farrier, the pilot of a Royal Air Force Spitfire in Nolan’s Dunkirk, a profoundly harrowing Second World War film that sees soldiers from the British Empire, Belgium and France try to evacuate from the eponymous town during an arduous battle with German forces. Dunkirk is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. London Road A musical mystery crime drama film? You betcha. Starring Hardy, Anita Dobson and Olivia Colman (among others), London Road documents the events that occurred in 2006, when the quiet rural town of Ipswich, Suffolk, was shattered by the discovery of the bodies of five women.

London Road is available to rent on iTunes.

