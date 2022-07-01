While we’ll always have a place in our hearts for Kate Winslet’s iconic Hollywood blockbusters, one of the joys of her recent renaissance has been seeing her take on complex, hardened characters. Take her magnificent performance as a small town sleuth in the Mare Of Easttown or her compelling turn as pioneering paleontologist Mary Anning in LGBTQ+ movie Ammonite, and we’re reminded exactly why Winslet was the first actress to get four Oscar nominations before the age of 30. Hot on the heels of the recent announcement that Winslet will return to TV in the latest instalment of Channel 4’s award-winning anthology series I Am alongside her daughter, Mia Threapleton, we’re now poised to receive more television gold when the actor takes to the small screen in a new adaptation of a very exciting novel.

You may also like Channel 4’s I Am: Kate Winslet is returning to TV in the latest instalment of the award-winning anthology series

According to Deadline, Winslet is embarking on her third collaboration with HBO for a new limited series. This time around, it’s an adaptation of Hernan Diaz’s bestselling 2022 novel Trust, which was published in May. A novel told in four different voices and genres, Trust follows the story of a wealthy financier who is dissatisfied by a novel based on his life and his wife’s portrayal, so he asks a secretary to ghostwrite his memoir and set the record straight. The secretary, however, grows uncomfortably aware that he is rewriting history – and his wife’s place in it.

Mare Of Easttown on Sky and Now

We get a little more insight into the plot of the original novel on the publisher’s page, which they say explores wealth and talent, trust and intimacy, truth and perception. “Even through the roar and effervescence of the 1920s, everyone in New York has heard of Benjamin and Helen Rask. He is a legendary Wall Street tycoon; she is the daughter of eccentric aristocrats. Together, they have risen to the very top of a world of seemingly endless wealth – all as a decade of excess and speculation draws to an end. But at what cost have they acquired their immense fortune? This is the mystery at the centre of Bonds, a successful 1937 novel that all of New York seems to have read. Yet there are other versions of this tale of privilege and deceit.”

Kate Winslet will star in HBO's upcoming series Trust

Described as a “narrative puzzle that subverts the notion of truth and who gets to define it,” not much is known about the project just yet, although Winslet will executive produce the series alongside Diaz. It’s worth noting, though, that Diaz’s first novel In The Distance was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2018, as well as a finalist for the PEN/Faulkner Award, so we can be assured of a brilliant, immersive story. Winslet, who has previously scooped Emmy awards in the outstanding lead actress category for HBO’s Mare Of Easttown and Mildred Pierce, has plenty of exciting projects in the pipeline before she gets her teeth stuck into Trust. This December, she’s making a splash as Pandora in the much-anticipated Avatar sequel, and is about to start filming Lee, the true story of prolific fashion photographer and war correspondent Lee Miller. We’ll update this story as we hear more details, but one thing’s for sure: with Winslet’s track record with HBO, this new collaboration has all the potential to put her on the path to Emmy success once more.