11 TV shows with the best soundtracks of all time

You know that moment when you’re watching a show and suddenly think, wait, what’s that song? The soundtracks that accompany our favourite TV are important in guiding us through a narrative and, when excellently done, can be completely iconic – Bridgerton, we’re looking at you.

The Netflix costume drama has made history as the most-watched series ever, with 82 million people watching the show online since its release, propelling the books by Julia Quinn into the New York Times bestseller list for the first time ever.

And we can’t get enough of the music either: there’s been a 350% increase of the number of people streaming Vitamin String Quartet, the group that provided most of the classical versions of hits from the likes of Ariana Grande and Maroon 5.

They also make for excellent listening while working from your kitchen table. So, we’ve compiled a list of the best TV soundtracks out there – from oldies like The OC to new favourites such as It’s A Sin. Thank us later.