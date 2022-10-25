It’s the time for all things horror, thriller and Halloween-related. From new films, shows and documentaries, the time for the dark and gloomy TV content is well and truly here. As if Cabinet Of Curiosities, Mr Harrigan’s Phone and Unsolved Mysteries weren’t enough, Netflix have given us a glimpse of an upcoming horror series that’s set to bring a whole new meaning to the mystery genre.

If you like period dramas, slow burning thrillers and series that make you jump in the best possible way, allow us to introduce you to 1899. The upcoming Netflix series is landing on the streaming platform this November and with the trailer having been released yesterday (Monday 24 October), excited fanfare over the show has notched up a gear. Having already amassed well over 2 million views on the trailer alone, it’s safe to say that people are geared up and ready for the new eight-part series that will follow the journey of a migrant steamship.

1899: the multilingual thriller is coming to Netflix this November.

It’s set, unsurprisingly, in 1899 and the ship contains a multitude of different passengers, who are from all different parts of Europe but are “united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad”, according to the Netflix synopsis. It continues: “But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on open sea. What they will find on board, will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare.” The new series comes from Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of Netflix’s Dark, the hit German thriller that stunned us all with its twists, turns, family drama and mystery. Basically, we know that 1899 is bound to give us much of the same intrigue and we can’t wait. The cast of the series is a fantastically global group which includes Emily Beecham (The Pursuit Of Love), Aneurin Barnard (The Pact), Andreas Pietschmann (Dark), Miguel Bernardeau (Elite), Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen (Borgen: Power And Glory), Rosalie Craig (Spooks), Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Flynn Edwards and Alexandre Willaume, all of whom speak their native languages.

Andreas Pietschmann stars in Netflix's 1899.

In the new trailer, we get a sense of what the impending nightmares at the heart of this series could be. One of the other ships, Prometheus, has mysterious vanished at sea with no trace of it after four months. Onboard the Kerberos, the ship we follow throughout 1899, the lead seaman alters their trip due to mounting fear. While passengers may be initially annoyed, we soon see that actually, there really is something treacherous going on out at sea.

It’s the kind of trailer that leaves you with a lot more questions than answers, aka the kind we love. It’s also the type of trailer that has gotten the internet very, very excited.

You had us at ‘from the creators of Dark’, to be honest.

And just like Dark, we’re prepared to go on a mind-bending journey.

Something tells us this multilingual series is going to be a superb watch.

1899 will be available to stream on Netflix on 17 November.



