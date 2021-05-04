It makes sense that, following on from the success of Bridgerton, Netflix is bringing another oh-so-bingeable period drama series to our lives. That’s right; the creators of the award-winning German series Dark, which received praise and excited fans around the world, have assembled an international cast for their new historical mystery. Here, then, is what you need to know about 1899. What’s the plot of 1899? The eight-episode series promises to follow the mysterious circumstances around the voyage of an immigrant ship from Europe to New York, according to the official press release.

“The passengers, all of different backgrounds and nationalities, are united by their hopes and dreams for a new century and their future abroad,” it continues. “But, when they discover a second ship adrift on the open sea that had gone missing for months, their journey takes an unexpected turn. “What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a nightmare-like riddle, connecting each of the passenger’s pasts through a web of secrets.” Who stars in 1899? 1899 boasts a truly stellar cast, led by The Witcher’s Maciej Musial, The Nun’s Jonas Bloquet, and Into The Badlands’ Emily Beecham – who is also set to dazzle us this month as she stars opposite Lily James in the BBC’s The Pursuit Of Love.

Emily Beecham is set to star alongside Lily James in The Pursuit Of Love.

The trio will be joined by Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Rosalie Craig, Clara Rosager, Maria Erwolter, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, José Pimentão, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, Fflyn Edwards, Alexandre Willaume and Anton Lasser, among others. And best of all? As 1899 promises to be a truly multi-language series, all actors will speak in the language of their origin. What are people saying about 1899? Writer, producer and showrunner Jantje Friese has said: “1899 is a truly European series with characters from various countries speaking in the language of their origin. “We feel very fortunate to have found amazing talent from all over the world to venture into this exciting journey with us.”

It is worth noting that filming will take place in a newly custom built virtual production stage, which means the show will be privy to special effects not usually seen in TV series. As such, director producer and showrunner Baran bo Odar has added: “Partnering with Netflix enabled us to bring our vision behind 1899 to life. Thanks to their upfront support and commitment we were able to build the Volume, making 1899 a pioneer title for Germany and the region. “The infrastructure is a cutting-edge innovation for the German production landscape and could also bring enormous creative benefits for filmmakers and creatives worldwide.” When will 1899 be available to stream on Netflix? Production has only just begun on Netflix’s 1899, so it’s unlikely to hit the streaming service until late 2021 or early 2022 at the very earliest. We will bring you more details as and when they become available.

