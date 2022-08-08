While we’re positively inundated with fresh, new TV content these days, it’s increasingly becoming the trend to remake, reimagine and reboot some of our beloved older favourites. We’ve had the remake of 70s detective drama Van der Valk, we’re getting a new instalment of Beauty And The Beast, Queer As Folk transported us straight to Babylon in its Peacock remake and we’re keeping our ears firmly to the ground for details on the new Fatal Attraction reboot.

Like we said, it seems like reboot galore these days and we’re totally here for it. One of the series that’s taking a fan-favourite 90s film as its inspiration is Prime Video’s new A League Of Their Own. The 1992 film was directed by the late Penny Marshall and told the fictionalised account of the very real All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL). As well as being a charming hit of a film, it also starred Madonna, Tom Hanks and Geena Davis, among others.

Now, there’s a new Prime Video series coming this week that seeks to “expand” on the world of A League Of Their Own, not remake it, according to series creator (and beloved Broad City creator and star) Abbi Jacobson. “We love those characters and that angle on this time. We’re not trying to redo Dottie and Kit,” Jacobson revealed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter. The new series will explore topics of sexuality and racism that were largely omitted from the original and it’s a project that has taken Jacobson and fellow series co-creator Will Graham five years to research. The private lives of the women of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League are set to be memorialised in a big way in the new drama – something that is important to Jacobson now more than ever. As well as serving as the creator for the new series, the former Broad City star is also the series lead and plays Carson, a ballplayer who discovers a whole new community after falling for a teammate. With that, here’s everything you need to know about A League Of Their Own.

A League Of Their Own is coming to Prime Video this Friday 12 August.

What is the plot of A League Of Their Own? As previously mentioned, the new Prime Video series is not exactly a remake of the 90s classic film, but a new take on it. According to the synopsis: “A League Of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL. “The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.”

Abbi Jacobson and Chanté Adams star as Carson and Max in Prime Video's A League Of Their Own.

Who will star in A League Of Their Own? As well as Jacobson leading the cast as Carson, we also have Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) as Max, D’Arcy Carden (Barry) as Greta, Roberta Colindrez (Vida) as Lupe, Gbemisola Ikumelo (Sunny D) as Clance, Kelly McCormack (Sugar Daddy) as Jess, Priscilla Delgado as Esti González and Nick Offerman (Parks And Recreation) as Casey “Dove” Porter. The cast also includes Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kate Berlant, Kendall Johnson, Alex Désert, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field and Dale Dickey.

Abbi Jacobson is series co-creator and star of Prime Video's A League Of Their Own.

Is there a trailer for A League Of Their Own? There is and since its release a couple of weeks ago, the internet has been ablaze with praise for it. It’s easy to see why – the original film was criticised for its lack of diversity and the new series hones in on the very real history of Black women trying to join the AAGPBL. In the trailer, we meet the fun-loving crew of women who are intent on making baseball their full-time passion but double standards, racist attitudes and sexism are clearly in their way. As well as having to contend with male managers calling for shorter skirts to be worn while playing, we start to get a sense of the lengths some of these women had to go to in order to pursue their passions – and honestly, it makes for inspiring viewing. Watch it for yourself here:

What has been said about A League Of Their Own? In her interview with The Hollywood Reporter, series creator and star Jacobson spoke about the importance of this new series. She said: “We want to talk about stories that were overlooked. We were talking about that throw. [In the movie, a Black woman retrieves a foul ball, indirectly nodding to the league’s racial bias.] “We’re not trying to tell the story of white women who got to play baseball in the 1940s – that was told. Ours is about that generation of women and what happens when that door for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League opens, and a lot of white women and white-passing women have that opportunity. But what happens when it’s shut? What happens when Chanté Adams’ character, Max, is not allowed to try out? Max is based on three women who played in the Negro Leagues.”

It’s also an element of history that many have been calling out for. While many of us are fans of the original film, the only Black character was overlooked and it’s something that, more recently, people have been calling for a remake for. Even Gabrielle Union tweeted (or foreshadowed, we’ll let you be the judge) for a series just like this upcoming one.

As a queer showrunner, Jacobson has also spoken about how vital it is to give a voice to this “overlooked” part of queer history and admits thinking “in the past couple of months, what the fuck is happening?!” when it comes to LGBTQ+ issues. She explains: “I’m happy that this is going out into the world right now because I’m angry, and I think showing more representation in this way is more important than ever. The fear is that people will see the poster and think we’re doing a woke version of A League Of Their Own, when in fact it’s more truthful to what was happening at the time.”

When and where will A League Of Their Own be available to watch? A League Of Their Own will be available to stream on Prime Video this Friday 12 August, just in time for a weekend of binge-watching brilliance.

