ITV’s A Spy Among Friends looks set to be our next big thriller series

Looking for a new TV series to get stuck into? The sort of gripping TV series that makes your heart pound, palms sweat, and sends chills down your spine? The sort of TV series that, above all else, gives you a genuine thrill every time you sit down to watch it?

Look no longer, because ITV has got you covered with its highly anticipated new thriller series, A Spy Among Friends.

Here’s everything you need to know about the series.

What is A Spy Among Friends about?

The clue is 100% in the name with this one, as – much like the Ben Macintyre best-selling book that it’s based upon – A Spy Among Friends dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby.

Both British spies, Nicholas and Kim have been friends all their lives, which makes it all the more shocking when one of them is revealed to be a Soviet double agent.