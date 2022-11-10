ITV’s A Spy Among Friends looks set to be our next big thriller series

Arriving on ITV just in time for those dark winter nights, A Spy Among Friends is the star-studded thriller series we’ve all been waiting for.
Looking for a new TV series to get stuck into? The sort of gripping TV series that makes your heart pound, palms sweat, and sends chills down your spine? The sort of TV series that, above all else, gives you a genuine thrill every time you sit down to watch it?
Look no longer, because ITV has got you covered with its highly anticipated new thriller series, A Spy Among Friends.
Here’s everything you need to know about the series.
What is A Spy Among Friends about?
The clue is 100% in the name with this one, as – much like the Ben Macintyre best-selling book that it’s based upon – A Spy Among Friends dramatises the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby.
Both British spies, Nicholas and Kim have been friends all their lives, which makes it all the more shocking when one of them is revealed to be a Soviet double agent.
“This is a story of intimate duplicity; of loyalty, trust and treachery,” promises ITV’s synopsis for the series. “And it was this deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, which resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence.”
Watch the trailer for A Spy Among Friends below:
We’re already hooked, quite frankly.
Who stars in A Spy Among Friends?
Homeland’s Damian Lewis and Mare Of Easttown’s Guy Pearce lead the cast of this star-studded thriller.
As if that weren’t enough wattage for you, though, A Spy Among Friends also boasts the talents of Anna Maxwell Martin (Line of Duty), Stephen Kunken (The Handmaid’s Tale), Monika Gossmann (Mank), Lucy Akhurst (The Vanishing Man), and Adrian Edmondson (The Pact).
What are people saying about A Spy Among Friends?
Award-winning writer Alexander Cary, who adapted the story for the small screen, says: “How could I resist the opportunity to dramatise the true story of Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby – two spies and lifelong friends, one of whom was betraying the other all along?”
Cary adds: “A friendship that resulted in the gutting of British and American intelligence at the height of the Cold War and shaped the field of play for the dangerous game against Russia that we’re still trying to win today.
“Macintyre’s books about spies from recent history are relevant and exciting because they examine the larger universal themes of human behaviour that drive individuals among us, and like us, to excel in the murky world of espionage and, for better or worse, leave a lasting impact on the world.”
When can we watch A Spy Among Friends?
All six episodes of A Spy Among Friends will become available for streaming via ITVX on 8 December.
Will you be watching?
Images: ITV
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.
Recommended by Kayleigh Dray
TV
The 13 best and most twisted TV thriller series on Netflix
TV
Nigel Boyle has teased details about H’s big return in Line Of Duty season 7
TV
Kate Winslet says Mare Of Easttown’s creator has some “very cool ideas” for season 2
TV
We’re calling it – this hot new drama is the next Succession (and it’s set in London)