If we know one thing to be true when it comes to British drama, it’s that if Stephen Graham is at the helm, it’s going to be stellar. You just have to look at the success of BBC’s Time, Sky’s Code 404 and Boiling Point to recognise the acting brilliance that Graham embodies. That’s a major part of the reason why we can’t wait for Netflix’s Bodies to hit our screens, but also – in a more rogue turn of events – the new Matilda movie, where Graham stars as Mr Wormwood.

Now, Graham is turning his talents – both as an actor and executive producer – to a new thriller series that’s set to explore the dark underbelly of boxing in 1880s Victorian London. A Thousand Blows is going to be gritty, tense and understandably a bit violent (it’s all in the title, after all) but what else would we expect from Steven Knight, the lead writer and creator of the new series? Knight not only created beloved Birmingham-based Peaky Blinders, but he’s also the co-creator of Taboo, alongside Tom Hardy. In a nutshell, with these two British heavyweights at the helm of A Thousand Blows, we know it’s going to be one hell of a series. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Stephen Graham will star in and executive produce Disney+'s A Thousand Blows.

You may also like Best new TV shows coming out this autumn 2022: 17 series to add to your watchlist

What is the plot of A Thousand Blows?

While this is a series that will be heavy on boxing, it’s also set to explore the social climate of London in the post-industrial revolution era. As the synopsis reads: “The thrilling series follows Hezekiah and Alec, two best friends from Jamaica who find themselves thrust into the vibrant and violent melting pot of post-industrial revolution London’s East End. Drawn into the criminal underbelly of the thriving boxing scene, Hezekiah meets Mary Carr, leader of The Forty Elephants – the notorious all-female London gang – as they battle for survival on the streets. “As Hezekiah sharpens his new skills, he comes up against Sugar Goodson, a seasoned and dangerous boxer played by Stephen Graham, and the two are soon locked into an intense rivalry that spills out way beyond the ring.”

Peaky Blinders and Taboo creator Steven Knight is at the helm of Disney+'s A Thousand Blows.

Who will star in A Thousand Blows?

As of now, the only confirmed actor for the series is Graham, who will be starring as Sugar Goodson, the dangerous boxing rival at the heart of the drama. Graham also serves as executive producer for the series. A Thousand Blows is based on real-life figures and stories so providing some important academic input is award-winning broadcaster and historian Professor David Olusoga, who will also act as executive producer on the series. As previously mentioned, Knight is the lead writer for the series, with episodes also written by Ameir Brown, Insook Chappell, Harlan Davies and Yasmin Joseph. Tinge Krishnan (WeCrashed, Industry) will serve as lead director and executive producer.

What has been said about A Thousand Blows?

Speaking about the new series, Steven Knight said: “I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers. I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told. We are recreating an amazing world and telling a remarkable true story.” Graham commented: “To be able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful, and to tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy. “Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production that otherwise would be difficult for some to pursue as a career.” Lee Mason, director of scripted content for Disney+ EMEA also said: “It’s a privilege to work with this extraordinary group of talent, helmed by our fearless creator Steven Knight. A Thousand Blows tells a story that we rarely get to see on screen, and we are delighted to have the inimitable Stephen Graham and visionary Tinge Krishnan help bring this incredible world of richly diverse characters to life.”

You may also like BBC’s Taboo series 2: the gritty Tom Hardy-fronted period drama is returning and will commence production in 2023

When and where will A Thousand Blows be available to watch?

While a release date is yet to be confirmed for the drama, we do know that the 12-part UK original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US. Watch this space for updates.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy