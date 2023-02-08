A Town Called Malice sounds like must-watch TV, quite honestly. Here’s what you need to know about the new series.
We’ve got a lot of love for TV if it’s set in the 80s – just ask Stranger Things, This Is Us, and GLOW if you don’t believe us. And now it seems acclaimed director Nick Love is getting in on this nostalgia fest with a gritty new drama of his own.
Here’s what you need to know, then, about A Town Called Malice.
What’s the plot of A Town Called Malice?
Taking its title from the early 1980s hit song by The Jam, A Town Called Malice follows The Lords, a family of former south London gangsters who have fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain… and they are extremely unhappy about it. So, when they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, they decide to use it as a golden opportunity to reinvent themselves and recapture their former glory.
If only they could stop fighting among themselves, eh?
Watch the trailer of A Town Called Malice:
It looks like a violent and neon-drenched world – albeit one with some serious bangers playing on the radio.
Who stars in A Town Called Malice?
A Town Called Malice boasts a bumper cast, including Jack Rowan as Gene, the youngest of the Lord family who is sick of having his intelligence and killer instincts overlooked.
Tahirah Sharif, meanwhile, stars as his fiancée Cindy Carter.
They are joined by:
- Jason Flemyng as Albert Lord
- Martha Plimpton as Mint Ma Lord
- Dougray Scott as Uncle Tony
- Lex Shrapnel as Leonard Lord
- Daniel Sharman as Kelly Lord
- George Jaques as Anthony Lord
- Eliza Butterworth as Carly Lord
What are people saying about A Town Called Malice?
Nick Love, creator and writer, says: “What an amazing cast. I’m so lucky to finally be working with some of my favourite actors and childhood heroes. I couldn’t be more excited to see how they bring the Lord family to life.”
Gabriel Silver, director of commissioning at Sky Studios, adds: “If Dallas and Pulp Fiction created a love child to the strains of Duran Duran, it would be A Town Called Malice, an intoxicating cocktail of 1980s romance, avarice and violence, served up with pineapple chunks and an umbrella.
“Brought to life so brilliantly by Nick Love’s scripts, audiences will be taken back to the vivid world of the Costa Del Sol in its pomp, with a glorious take on the soundtrack of the era.”
When can we watch A Town Called Malice?
A Town Called Malice will air exclusively on Sky Max and NOW in 2023.
