We’ve got a lot of love for TV if it’s set in the 80s – just ask Stranger Things, This Is Us, and GLOW if you don’t believe us. And now it seems acclaimed director Nick Love is getting in on this nostalgia fest with a gritty new drama of his own.

Here’s what you need to know, then, about A Town Called Malice.

What’s the plot of A Town Called Malice?

Taking its title from the early 1980s hit song by The Jam, A Town Called Malice follows The Lords, a family of former south London gangsters who have fallen to the bottom of the criminal food chain… and they are extremely unhappy about it. So, when they flee to the Costa del Sol in Spain following a gangland battle, they decide to use it as a golden opportunity to reinvent themselves and recapture their former glory.

If only they could stop fighting among themselves, eh?