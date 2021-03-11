Here’s what you need to know about the star-studded TV drama. What is the plot of A Very English Scandal? Written by Sarah Phelps (oh she of Dublin Murders fame), A Very British Scandal focuses on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, one of the most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th century.

“Famed for her charisma, beauty and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll, dominated the front pages as a divorce featuring accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, secret recording, bribery and an explicit polaroid picture all played out in the white-hot glare of the 1960s media,” reads the official synopsis. “A Very British Scandal turns this scandal inside out in order to explore the social and political climate of post-war Britain, looking at attitudes towards women, and asking whether institutional misogyny was widespread at the time. “As her contemporaries, the press, and the judiciary sought to vilify her, Margaret kept her head held high with bravery and resilience, refusing to go quietly as she was betrayed by her friends and publicly shamed by a society that revelled in her fall from grace.”

A Very British Scandal: Claire Foy will portray Margaret, Duchess of Argyll.

Who will star in A Very British Scandal? Foy will, as mentioned, take on the role of Margaret, Duchess of Argyll. WandaVision and Wimbledon actor Paul Bettany, meanwhile, will star opposite her as the Duke of Argyll. Is there a trailer for A Very British Scandal? A Very British Scandal has yet to begin filming, but we will be sure to bring you a trailer just as soon as one becomes available.

What are people saying about A Very British Scandal? “Writing the story of Margaret’s life and the events leading up to and including her divorce from the Duke has been a passion project of mine since 1993 when I first heard her name and started learning about her,” Phelps has said of the project. “I felt very strongly that she’d been punished for being a woman, for being visible, for refusing to back down, be a good girl and go quietly. This drama is my tribute to her.”

A Very British Scandal: Paul Bettany will star opposite Claire Foy as the Duke of Argyll.

Foy added: “I’m so excited to work with Anne, Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story, how often shame, judgement and controversy surrounds a woman’s sexuality.” And Bettany has said: “I’m delighted to be working with the remarkable Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their very complicated lives. “I’m also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios.” When will A Very British Scandal become available for streaming? The hour-long, three-episode series will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK in 2022. Anyone else counting down the days?

