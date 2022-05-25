But in terms of hit TV series, one comedy has ruled the roost when it comes to glowing reviews, praise and accolades. Abbott Elementary has been compared to The Office and Parks And Recreation, and if you’re a fan of either sitcom, you know that the dry, easy humour they achieve is a hard thing to nail. Well, it seems that Quinta Brunson, creator and star of Abbott Elementary, has done just that.

As well as being the showrunner, executive producer and creator of the series, Brunson – who also stars in A Black Lady Sketch Show – takes a leading role in this school-based mockumentary. The workplace comedy follows “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers and a slightly tonedeaf principal” who “are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life”. The synopsis continues: “Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do – even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.” In interviews, Brunson has expressed her desire to create a show that’s fun, relevant and full of relatable characters. Homing in on the underfunding and overcrowding of the American public school system has also garnered praise for the series and seen real-life teachers contact Brunson to express their gratitude in having their experience depicted accurately on screen.

With Brunson’s multiple duties on the show, she has also been pinned as frontrunner at the forthcoming Emmy awards, with three shots at a possible nomination, including outstanding comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and outstanding writing for a comedy series. According to Variety, if she is recognised in all three, she would be the first Black woman to receive three Emmy nominations for the same comedy series (Michaela Coel received four nominations for I May Destroy You in 2021). Once Abbott Elementary premiered in the US in late 2021, it was an almost instant hit. It earned ABC’s highest network ratings since the Modern Family series finale from its second episode alone. After just over a month (35 days to be exact), Abbott Elementary’s premiere episode shot from 2.79 million viewers to more than a staggering 7 million. Its loyal following and waves of support since it aired saw the show quickly renewed for season two, and while we’ve been eagerly looking on from the UK, we’re over the moon to learn it’s coming to Disney+ on 1 June.

When we say viewers are full of praise for the sitcom, we really mean it:

Its weekly episode format was beloved by its US audience but Disney+ is kindly gracing us with all the episodes at once:

It’s being compared – positively – to other popular sitcoms:

But the sentiment remains that if you loved The Office, you’re probably going to love Abbott Elementary:

It’s also just been crowned as ABC’s flagship comedy, taking over Modern Family’s time slot, so you know it’s going to be good:

And most of all, it’s a fun, easygoing series with humour and relatability at its core – a slice of TV that is much needed, we say:

Abbott Elementary will be available to watch on Disney+ on 1 June.

