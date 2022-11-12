Absolutely Fabulous at 30: how the cult comedy show redefined on-screen female friendship
As the show celebrate its 30th anniversary, Stylist explores how it transformed depictions of women and female friendship on screen.
When asked to explain the enduring appeal of Ab Fab’s monstrous heroines, Jennifer Saunders has always said: “It’s that they don’t care.” In a culture that has always expected women to do more than our fair share of caring (about our bodies, our jobs, our friends and families, our planet) there is a shocking sense of liberation in watching Eddy and Patsy knocking back the booze, bunking off work, blowing their cash on ridiculous clothes and generally giving all their responsibilities a sloshed, slapstick swerve.
As the show celebrates its thirtieth anniversary this month, we should all raise a glass of Bolly, sweetie darlings, and toast the way watching those characters push selfishness to grotesque comic extremes gave us permission to indulge our own needs just a little more and care just a little less about how we might be judged for that.
The sitcom first aired on BBC2 back in 1992. Despite that decade’s girl power sloganeering, the comedy scene in the 1990s was almost entirely male-dominated. The most popular sitcoms of the decade were Only Fools And Horses, Men Behaving Badly and One Foot In The Grave. All three pivoted around men acting like big kids, while the sensible female characters were left to roll their eyes and wearily hand them feeder lines.
But then – born out a French & Saunders sketch about a teenage daughter who’s more mature than her whacky mother – Absolutely Fabulous merrily flipped sitcom gender roles arse over tit. All the lead roles were taken by women, with Eddy (Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) at the heart of the action and all of the narrative momentum driven by the fractious dynamics between the two middle-aged working (at least nominally) and (mostly) financially self-supporting women. Along with Eddy’s ageing mother (June Whitfield), her censorious daughter, Saffy (Julia Sawalha), and her dappy assistant, Bubbles (Jane Horrocks).
In real life, Saunders is deeply conflict-averse. She says she has never had a disagreement with Dawn French and doesn’t argue with her husband, Ade Edmondson. But the women on the show are constantly squabbling and sniping, taking relentless potshots at each others’ appearances and showing us how awful life is when women don’t support each other. Saunders shares the vicious zingers very fairly between all the cast members. After Patsy gets Botox, Saffy hisses that she looks like “a haggis with pointed toes. A tight old bladder skin holding together some rotting offal.” They’re all horrible about Eddy’s (perfectly healthy) weight. When Eddy laments that there’s a thin person inside of her trying to get out, her mum snipes: “Just the one, dear?” A generation of women with critical mothers heard that and resolved never to talk to their own daughters that way.
Men rarely spoke in this show. It passed the Bechdel test well before most of us had even heard of this measure of assessing the importance and agency of women in film and on TV. To pass the test (invented by American cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1985) a film should feature two (named) women who talk to each other about something other than a man. Women not speaking on camera remains a problem, with a 2016 analysis of 2,000 commercially successful films revealing that in 82% of the films, men had two of the top three speaking roles, while a woman had the most dialogue in only 22% of films.
Ab Fab’s feminism wasn’t about creating perfect role models. The show gave us messy women and let rip at the impossible standards they were expected to live up to. Saunders spoke for a whole generation of women who’d been conditioned to feel like failures if they didn’t look, dress and live like magazine cover girls. We watched her character squeeze herself into sample-size catwalk couture that was never designed to look good on the average woman. We laughed at the realisation that – however much we were allowed to enjoy the colours and the concepts – this stuff wasn’t ever for us. We watched Eddy subscribe to every absurd fad pushed at us by the glossies and we saw that none of it made her happy. And we saw deathless, creaseless Patsy stagger on, spritzing her skin with foetal blood, despite having refused all solid food since 1974.
Ab Fab also broke new ground in terms of physical comedy. Historically, the great screen clowns were all men: from Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton to Jim Carry. Women were on screen to look pretty. Only (former model) Lucille Ball had really thrown herself around on American sitcom I Love Lucy (1951-1957) and she had previously been dumped by MGM in 1946 because they didn’t think they could monetise her slapstick skills. But Eddy and Patsy hurled themselves into relentless technicolour pratfalls: Lacroix over Choos, they tumble down stairs, shoot off treadmills and faceplant into open graves.
Saunders says she was inspired, in part, by the unruly attitude of 80s girl group Bananarama. The group of former punks (whose founder members met on a fashion course) were feminist pop pioneers who got their giggles employing male dancers to bop around behind them in bikini briefs. Saunders often saw them backstage at events and was hugely entertained by them. “They were big vodka drinkers,” she says. “When I started doing Ab Fab, I remembered all of the falls that I saw Bananarama do. I once saw one of them coming out of a cab bottom first and hitting the road, and I thought: ‘That’s class.’”
Despite the spite and narcissism, viewers also responded to the love – or co-dependence – at the heart of the story. Both Patsy and Edina had deep psychological wounds, and their commitment to each other prevented them from seeing each other’s faults. In 2016’s Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie, Eddy faced Patsy in a stained T-shirt with ink blot eye make-up and asked if she looked all right. “Darling,” said Patsy, “I am your mirror. You look fabulous.” Because who cares what anyone else thinks if your bestie has your back?
Interestingly, the joke about Patsy and Eddy was that their professional self-belief consistently outstripped their effort and talent. We had laughed at this trait in men for years: “This time next year, Rodney, we’ll be millionaires.” But the joke was different when women were involved. All the data suggests that women consistently undervalue their abilities while men overestimate theirs. It’s a phenomenon psychiatrists refer to as “male hubris, female humility” and it’s one of the reasons women will settle for lower status and lower salaries in the workplace. Patsy and Eddy managed to rake in the cash by blagging it like the boys. They offered a lesson in how capitalism operates.
Although Ab Fab was broad and brash, its message filtered down to female comics who would go on to change the post-millennial media landscape. Six years after Ab Fab’s heroines had begun to talk frankly about the fallout of sex and periods )and later menopause), Sex And The City rocked its way onto the small screen. The HBO series took a step backwards in its genuflection to chi-chi urban lifestyle fads, but it opened up a new seam of sexual openness between women.
Then came Girls (2012), whose creator Lena Dunham is on record stating: “Ab Fab was a hugely formative influence on me because I always say my favourite characters are ones where there’s this massive gap between how they view themselves and how the world views them. For me, Edina Monsoon was sort of the platonic ideal of that, and a starting-off point – seeing a woman on screen behaving madly and badly and tearing things up.”
Saturday Night Live’s Tina Fey and Amy Poehler also took a leaf out of the Ab Fab playbook, In her memoir, Bossypants, Fey recalls a writer’s room moment when Jimmy Fallon recoiled at Poehler making an “unladylike” joke. “Stop that!” he said. “It’s not cute! I don’t like it!” To which Poehler crisply retorted: “I don’t fucking care if you like it.”
Growing up, Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said she was “obsessed” with Ab Fab. “That was the big TV thing that made a difference for me,” she said. “I was just like, ‘How are they doing that? They’re actually doing that.’ They were just hammered all the time! They were just doing exactly what they wanted to do. I hadn’t really seen it before.” Her Patsy and Edina epiphany gave her permission to write violent female-driven dramas like Killing Eve and vulnerable comedies like Fleabag.
So here’s to 30 years of Ab Fab. Not that the characters would want us to notice that so time has passed. And, as a trollied Patsy once observed: “Time is like a stretched elastic band. You can’t let it go or it’ll come back and take your eye out.” Whatever that means. The point is, we don’t have to care all that much. Cheers, sweetie!
Images: Getty