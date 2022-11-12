Absolutely Fabulous at 30: how the cult comedy show redefined on-screen female friendship

In real life, Saunders is deeply conflict-averse. She says she has never had a disagreement with Dawn French and doesn’t argue with her husband, Ade Edmondson. But the women on the show are constantly squabbling and sniping, taking relentless potshots at each others’ appearances and showing us how awful life is when women don’t support each other. Saunders shares the vicious zingers very fairly between all the cast members. After Patsy gets Botox, Saffy hisses that she looks like “a haggis with pointed toes. A tight old bladder skin holding together some rotting offal.” They’re all horrible about Eddy’s (perfectly healthy) weight. When Eddy laments that there’s a thin person inside of her trying to get out, her mum snipes: “Just the one, dear?” A generation of women with critical mothers heard that and resolved never to talk to their own daughters that way.

Men rarely spoke in this show. It passed the Bechdel test well before most of us had even heard of this measure of assessing the importance and agency of women in film and on TV. To pass the test (invented by American cartoonist Alison Bechdel in 1985) a film should feature two (named) women who talk to each other about something other than a man. Women not speaking on camera remains a problem, with a 2016 analysis of 2,000 commercially successful films revealing that in 82% of the films, men had two of the top three speaking roles, while a woman had the most dialogue in only 22% of films.

Ab Fab’s feminism wasn’t about creating perfect role models. The show gave us messy women and let rip at the impossible standards they were expected to live up to. Saunders spoke for a whole generation of women who’d been conditioned to feel like failures if they didn’t look, dress and live like magazine cover girls. We watched her character squeeze herself into sample-size catwalk couture that was never designed to look good on the average woman. We laughed at the realisation that – however much we were allowed to enjoy the colours and the concepts – this stuff wasn’t ever for us. We watched Eddy subscribe to every absurd fad pushed at us by the glossies and we saw that none of it made her happy. And we saw deathless, creaseless Patsy stagger on, spritzing her skin with foetal blood, despite having refused all solid food since 1974.

Ab Fab also broke new ground in terms of physical comedy. Historically, the great screen clowns were all men: from Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton to Jim Carry. Women were on screen to look pretty. Only (former model) Lucille Ball had really thrown herself around on American sitcom I Love Lucy (1951-1957) and she had previously been dumped by MGM in 1946 because they didn’t think they could monetise her slapstick skills. But Eddy and Patsy hurled themselves into relentless technicolour pratfalls: Lacroix over Choos, they tumble down stairs, shoot off treadmills and faceplant into open graves.