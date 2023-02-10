Are you on the hunt for an addictive new Netflix series? Then African Queens: Njinga absolutely needs to be on your radar.
Here’s a fun (read: not fun) fact for you: it is still not compulsory to teach women’s history on the UK national curriculum – which means that, for many of us, it remains far easier to list famous men from history than women. And, sadly, the numbers dwindle even further when it comes to women of colour.
Thankfully, though, the world is slowly making space to improve awareness and education around the role that Black women have globally played in our society over the course of history. And now Netflix has teamed forces with Jada Pinkett Smith to bring us a hybrid documentary series about African queens.
Here’s what you need to know.
What is African Queens: Njinga about?
The first season of the docuseries will focus on Njinga, the “complex, captivating and fearless 17th century warrior queen of Ndongo and Matamba, in modern-day Angola”, per the official description.
The nation’s first female ruler, Njinga “earned a reputation for her blend of political and diplomatic skill with military prowess and became an icon of resistance”. And she is also described as the only African leader recognised by European rulers in power as a female king.
Basically, this docuseries is giving off major “legends only” vibes, and we’re into it.
Watch the trailer for African Queens: Njinga below:
All four of the first season’s 45-minute episodes will come in scripted docu-drama/reenactment formats with expert interviews – and they honestly look set to inspire and enthral viewers from the get-go.
Who is behind African Queens: Njinga?
It’s written by Peres Owino (Bound: Africans vs African-Americans) and NneNne Iwuji (Yellow), but Pinkett Smith isn’t just serving as executive producer: she’s the series narrator, too.
What are people saying about African Queens: Njinga?
“As the mother of a young Black woman, it is immensely important to me that she learns the lessons of the African Queens who paved the way for our success and the success of generations of Black women,” says Pinkett Smith.
“I am very passionate and excited about bringing the stories and lessons of these powerful women to light in order to showcase their strength, leadership and undeniable influence on history.”
When can we watch African Queens: Njinga?
African Queens: Njinga will premiere on Wednesday 15 February on Netflix.
Will you be streaming?
Images: Netflix
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.