Aisling Bea exclusive: the This Way Up creator on the women she owes a debt of gratitude to

Aisling Bea has had quite the 16 months. While most of us were completing Netflix and thinking/talking about bread, Bea has written, filmed and starred in series two of her brilliant, Bafta award-winning sitcom, This Way Up, about a woman rebuilding her life after a breakdown, which returns to Channel 4 next week.

No wonder, then, it slipped her mind that she also starred in one of the biggest dramas of 2020 alongside Sian Clifford and Michael Sheen. “Some people are in things which are the water cooler moment,” says Bea, who appears on the cover of Stylist this week, which you can buy here. “Like when I did Quiz, which came out last year. I was like, This looks good’. I forgot I was in it.” She’s not wrong; the drama was brilliant!