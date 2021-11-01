Think of the biggest sporting moments of the year, from Euro 2020 to Tokyo 2020 and everything in between, and there is one person that has been pitchside at all of them: broadcaster Alex Scott. The former England and Arsenal footballer has had the type of year that makes you feel tired just contemplating what she has achieved.

Her 2021 has included presenting at those landmark games; making history by taking over hosting Football Focus on BBC One, the first female presenter in its 47-year history; recording an episode of genealogy show Who Do You Think You Are?; and most recently fronting a brand-new game show, The Tournament, arriving on the BBC next week.

And today a shimmering and sparkling Alex Scott appears on the cover of Stylist magazine, which you can buy here, to celebrate her golden year – although modest to a fault, she would never call it that.