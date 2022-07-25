Speaking about the pressure that comes with the spotlight Vikander said: “Sometimes you go through things that are tough in life and if you have an office job you can step away for a bit. But there are times that myself or colleagues have been through something and, well, I can’t understand how they went on to the red carpet afterwards. To be met by people asking, ‘How are you doing?’ Given what they had just been through? Most people would not be able to step out of their house.”

The actor also described an intense loneliness she felt in her 20s, with her career taking off but often finding herself miles away from friends and family. “It was very lonely, if I didn’t have my friends to call, it would have been difficult. I’ve seen what can happen to people in my industry.”

“But there was juxtaposition,” she continued. “When, in other people’s eyes, I was at my height of fame, I was the most sad. I kept telling myself, ‘Take it in. It is incredible.’ But I didn’t know what to do. There were all these first-class flights, five-star rooms. But I was always by myself. I was by myself.”