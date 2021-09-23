And it’s a trend which shows no sign of stopping – today (23 September), it’s been announced that Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller All The Light We Cannot See is being made into a limited series for Netflix.

According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered a four-part adaptation of the book from Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Levy – who is said to have been developing the project “for a couple of years” – will be responsible for directing all four episodes, while Knight will lead on the writing. Keep reading to check out everything else we know about this exciting adaptation.

What is All The Light We Cannot See about?

All The Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr

A previous #StylistBookClub pick, Anthony Doerr’s All The Light We Cannot See tells the story of two characters – a blind French teenager called Marie-Laure, and a German orphan called Werner. Set in occupied France during WWII, the book follows the characters as they struggle to survive the devastation of the war. But one day, their parallel paths cross – a brief moment which, as Stylist’s Gemma Crisp put it, “sparks a series of events that reverberates into the next century”. While we won’t give any more away for the time being, it’s clear that the book is something special – not only has it spent more than 200 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list, but it won the Pulitzer Prize and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction in the same year. Who stars in All The Light We Cannot See? We don’t have any casting details yet, but Deadline reports that Levy and producers have started a worldwide casting search for Marie-Laure, and are particularly encouraging actors who are blind or low vision to apply.

Do we have any other details? While information is pretty thin on the ground at the moment, we do know the series is being produced by 21 Laps, the production company not only responsible for Stranger Things, but for the recent Netflix adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow And Bone.

Considering how well-received Shadow And Bone was when it landed on Netflix earlier this year, it seems like the people behind 21 Laps know what they’re doing when it comes to literary adaptations. When will All The Light We Cannot See be released? Because the project is still in the casting stages it’ll take a while until we know when we can expect the series to land on Netflix – but we’ll update this space with the latest news as and when we get it. In the meantime, you can check out all the exciting Netflix series coming next month.

