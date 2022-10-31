In the world of TV, it’s so often a bit gloomy around this time of the year. While we love a Nordic noir thriller and true crime documentary as much as the next person, sometimes we crave the levity of a good comedy, you know? That’s part of the reason why Daisy May Cooper’s recent BBC series, Am I Being Unreasonable?, has been a welcome addition to our television schedules. It’s not only hilarious, but it also had an ending that kept us guessing till the very end. So, you can imagine we were overjoyed to hear the news that it has been renewed for a second season.

That’s right, another dose of Cooper and Selin Hizli on our screens in what we’re sure will be another raucous series. Written by and starring Cooper and Hizli, the critically acclaimed comedy thriller took another twist at the series conclusion on Friday night (28 October) when audiences learned what really happened between Nic (Cooper) and Alex (David Flynn) that fateful night on the train.

Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli lead the cast of Am I Being Unreasonable?

Throughout the six-part series, we’ve been scratching our heads over Nic’s grief and loss – something she couldn’t share with anyone. And it was really only her son Ollie (Lenny Rush), aka one of our favourite characters, who kept her going. But when Jen (Hizli) arrived with her son Harry (Reuben Catt), the two mothers soon became long-lost kindred spirits, with Nic’s dark secret threatening to bubble over. Like we said, it kept us guessing till the very end – and of course, laughing hysterically along with it. Speaking about the second series commission, writers and creators Cooper and Hizli said: “When we first started writing this show we never dreamed it would get commissioned, let alone get another series. “We’re so grateful to everyone who has watched it and we promise we will work our hardest to make the second series even better than the first… It’s gonna hit you with all the grace and decorum of a reversing dump truck without any tyres on.”

Jon Petrie, director of BBC comedy, says: “We had so many questions after binging the first series that we were selfishly desperate to have more Am I Being Unreasonable? in our lives. Luckily, we know that our viewers feel the same way. Thank you to Daisy May Cooper, Selin Hizli, Jack Thorne and everyone at Boffola for creating such a funny, thrilling, genre-bending show. We can’t wait to see what happens next.” And it’s no wonder the series has been re-commissioned, it really is one of the most talked-about comedies of the year.

While further news about Am I Being Unreasonable? series two is yet to be confirmed, we’ll be sure to update as and when we know more. Watch this space. All episodes of Am I Being Unreasonable? are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

