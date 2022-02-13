It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Daisy May Cooper here at Stylist. The co-creator and star of This Country is not only big-hearted, unapologetic and authentic, but she’s also incredibly talented. So, when we heard Cooper would be heading up the cast of the BBC’s new ‘comedy thriller’ Am I Being Unreasonable? we were understandably very excited. If one thing’s for sure, Cooper knows how to make audiences laugh – and it sounds as if this new show will give her space to shine. Keep reading to check out everything we know about Am I Being Unreasonable? so far, including the exciting cast that will be starring alongside Cooper throughout the series.

What is Am I Being Unreasonable? about? Am I Being Unreasonable? follows the story of Nic (Cooper), who is grieving a loss she can’t share with anyone while navigating her “depressing marriage”. When we meet Nic, she’s struggling – and only her son, Ollie, who she adores, is keeping her going. However, things change when a woman called Jen arrives in town with her young son Harry, and lights Nic’s life up with laughter, fun and booze.

The pair’s son’s even bond as their mothers’ friendship grows, but then, things start to unravel – and Nic’s dark secret finally begins to surface. Who stars in Am I Being Unreasonable?? Selin Hizli (Deadwater Fell) will star alongside Cooper as Jen, with Nic’s son Ollie being played by Lenny Rush. Other names on the show’s cast list include BAFTA award winner Jessica Hynes (Years And Years), Dustin Demri-Burns (The Great), Amanda Wilkin (Finding Alice), David Fynn (The Pembrokeshire Murders), Juliet Cowan (Back To Life), Ruben Catt (Ted’s Top Ten), and Karla Crome (Carnival Row). When will Am I Being Unreasonable? be released? We don’t know much about when Am I Being Unreasonable? will make its way to our screens just yet, but we do know that most of the filming has been completed. We’ll update this space with the latest news as and when we get it, so stay tuned for new information.

