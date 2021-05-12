A lot of us spent the past year tucking our feelings away in favour of escaping into TV land. And the streaming services were right there to cater to our whims. If you weren’t exposing high-level corruption in the Line of Duty, you might’ve joined thousands of others in speculating over Who Killed Sara?

But, Amazon Prime’s latest show, Solos, looks set to coerce viewers into confronting the feelings of loneliness and isolation that affected us all at some point during the pandemic.