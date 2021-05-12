Solos: watch the trailer for Amazon Prime's star studded, must-see show
Amazon Prime has released a trailer for upcoming show Solos. The seven-part series features an ensemble cast including Helen Mirren and Anne Hathaway, and follows eight characters as they ruminate over the “wondrous truths of what it means to be human”.
A lot of us spent the past year tucking our feelings away in favour of escaping into TV land. And the streaming services were right there to cater to our whims. If you weren’t exposing high-level corruption in the Line of Duty, you might’ve joined thousands of others in speculating over Who Killed Sara?
But, Amazon Prime’s latest show, Solos, looks set to coerce viewers into confronting the feelings of loneliness and isolation that affected us all at some point during the pandemic.
Featuring an ensemble cast of favourites including Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren and Uzo Aduba, the character-driven series is comprised of seven episodes that follow eight characters as they explore “the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human.”
Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming series.
What’s the plot of Solos?
The anthology series created by David Weil (Hunters), consists of seven 30-minute episodes. Each segment will feature sci-fi elements, and depict a character – from the present and the future – delivering a monologue that explores the human condition.
While the production is keeping tight-lipped about the specifics of each character’s arc, the show’s press release says each story will serve to highlight the fact “that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience.”
At one point during the trailer, Morgan Freeman’s character (yes, Morgan Freeman stars in the series, too) says: “Though we all feel alone in different ways, in feeling alone we are somehow all together.” Judging by that alone, I’d say we’re in for a tearjerker.
Is there a trailer for Solos?
You can watch the trailer for Solos below:
To drive the theme of isolation home the trailer includes shots of Anne Hathaway shouting into a device for signs of life, Nicole Beharie and Uzo Aduba repeatedly saying, “I’m alone”, and Helen Mirren sat in a spaceship, drifting through the galaxy – presumably solo.
You can tell the episodes are self-contained by the different spaces and landscapes each character inhabits. All this is underpinned by a rousing score of mesmeric music.
Who stars in Solo?
The ensemble cast alone is reason enough to stream the show. Solos features Oscar-winners Helen Mirren (RED), Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) and Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables).
The show’s cast also includes Marvel favourite, Anthony Mackie, Nicole Beharie (Hunger), Uzo Aduba (Mrs. America), Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians), and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey).
Despite the callsheet reading like a who’s-who of dramatic talent, the trailer suggests, Dan Stevens’ character will be the only one who gets to interact with the rest of the cast.
Where can I watch Solos?
The seven-part series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on 21 May.
Images: courtesy of Amazon Prime