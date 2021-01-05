Amazon Prime is constantly adding new TV shows and films to its platform. And, while this is great and all, it can leave us positively paralysed by choice when it comes to selecting something to watch over a weekend. With that in mind, we’ve made a point of cherry-picking the very best from the many, many titles on offer. Here is just a small taste of all the goodness that you will be able to stream on Amazon Prime this January, including the much-anticipated fifth season of This Is Us, must-watch horror The Rental, the critically-acclaimed Sylvie’s Love, romantic drama After We Collided, One Night In Miami, and so much more.

Plus, it’s worth noting that the following TV series and movies are all available to stream now, too: Pretty Woman

The Help

Devil Wears Prada

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Big Fish

Se7en

The Shallows

Widows

Kidulthood

The Maze Runner

Hugo

Les Misérables



And don’t worry: we’ll be sure to keep this list fully stocked and updated with all the must-see titles as and when they’re announced. This Is Us: Season 5 Kevin and Randall’s troubled relationship will also be explored in season five takes centre stage in the fifth season of This Is Us, as well as Rebecca’s ailing health and battle with dementia. And don’t worry: the big-hearted drama won’t be skipping over the ups and (let’s face it, mostly) downs of 2020 when it returns, including Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter movement. A new episode will drop on Amazon Prime Video every Thursday, starting 7 January. The Rental

The Rental sees two couples on an oceanside getaway grow suspicious that the host of their seemingly perfect rental house may be spying on them. And you can guess what happens next: their celebratory weekend trip turns into something far more sinister. Essentially, it’s a horror film about an Airbnb stay gone wrong, as well-kept secrets are exposed and the four old friends come to see each other in a whole new light. The Rental will be available to stream from 22 January. After We Collided Based on the 2014 new adult fiction novel of the same name by Anna Todd, and the sequel to After, this romantic drama seesTessa find herself struggling with her complicated relationship with Hardin; she faces a dilemma that could change their lives forever.

After We Collided is available to stream from 1 January. One Night In Miami

Set on a fictional night in 1964, One Night in Miami follows a young, brash Cassius Clay as he emerges from the Miami Beach Convention Center the new Heavyweight Boxing Champion of the World. One Night In Miami will be available to stream from 15 January.

Sylvie’s Love Tessa Thompson stars as the eponymous Sylvie in this romantic drama, which sees her character embark upon a summer romance with a saxophonist who takes a summer job at her father’s record store in Harlem. When they reconnect years later, though, they discover that their feelings for each other have not faded with the years. Sylvie’s Love is available to stream from 1 January. Please note that all other titles on this list became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video before January 2021. The Wilds The Wilds – which has been described as being “part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party” – explores the past and present struggles of a group of young women from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island.

Essentially, it’s very Lost meets Pretty Little Liars, and we’re into it. Truth Seekers Shaun Of The Dead stars Nick Frost and Simon Pegg are teaming up again for a hilarious tale of paranormal investigators called Truth Seekers.

Parasite Parasite – as in, yes, Bong Joon-ho’s 2020 Oscars winner – isn’t just a comedy: it’s a powerful takedown of modern society, too. Because, as it examines the symbiotic relationship between the wealthy Park family and the destitute Kim clan, it forces us to confront our beliefs around wealth, greed, and class discrimination. 1917 Set during World War I, 1917 follows two British soldiers as they receive seemingly impossible orders: to cross over into enemy territory and deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow comrades.

Savage x Fenty Vol 2 The Savage x Fenty fashion show will feature dancing, performance art, celebrities, and musical numbers, as well as Rihanna’s Fall 2020 line.

The Craft (2020) Assemble your coven, because Zoe Lister-Jones’ reboot of 90s classic The Craft is coming to Amazon Prime – and just in time for Halloween, too! “A remake of the 1996 supernatural teen thriller,” reads the official synopsis. “When starting at a new school, Hannah befriends Tabby, Lourdes, and Frankie and quickly becomes the fourth member of their Clique. Hannah soon learns that she somehow brings great power to the quartet.” Starring Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna as our bewitching quartet, it’s worth noting that the reboot is produced by horror movie giant Blumhouse Productions, which means it has the potential to be a little spookier than the original.

The Boys: Season 2 The old adage “never meet your heroes” feels all too relevant when it comes to Amazon Prime’s The Boys (aka one of the streaming platform’s best TV shows to date). Based on the 2006-12 comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the satirical series plunges us headfirst into a world in which superheroes dominate the culture, their stories told in films and their faces plastered all over merchandise. The first season, of course, ended on a cliffhanger. Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) – aka the leader of the show’s eponymous band of vigilantes waging war against corrupt corporate-owned superhero team The Seven – was dumped on the doorstep of his wife.

As in, yeah, the wife he believed to be dead. Interesting, huh?

In season two, the fight is even more brutal as so-called super terrorists enter the fray, and sensitive real-world issues are tackled head-on. Don’t worry, though: the show may be darker and grittier, but it remains as hilarious as ever, too. You can find out more about The Boys here. Bend It Like Beckham We all know the story: Jess (Parminder Nagra) bends the rules so that she can achieve her dream of becoming a professional footballer. Despite her obvious skills on the pitch, though, her traditional parents refuse to even consider it and want her to hang up her football boots, find a nice boy and learn to cook. Essentially, feel-good fun – with starring turns from Keira Knightley and Jonathan Rhys Meyers, too.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Look, we know what you’re thinking: how could this ever compare to the original Jumanji? Well, we’re here to tell you that this adventure film – starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black – is every bit as fun as the classic we all know and love. And, better still, it gives the story a modern twist as four students are drawn to the jungle world of Jumanji via a magical video game. Will they finish the game and return to the real world? Or will they remain trapped as their avatars forever? Bombshell

Bombshell: Margot Robbie stars alongside Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman.

Charlize Theron produces – and stars in – Bombshell’s recount of the Fox News scandal in which numerous female staffers accused Roger Ailes of sexual harassment and misconduct. Theron stars as divisive Conservative high-profile anchor Megyn Kelly. Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, is Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who was bumped off a primetime slot when she dared to address the sexism at the establishment and sues Ailes himself for sexual harassment. Then there is Margot Robbie’s Kayla, aka the only one of the three women who is not an actual person but a combination of real women who spoke up. Fancy learning more about the Oscar-nominated film? You can read Stylist’s review of Bombshell here.

War Of The Worlds Coming to Amazon Prime on 12 September, this sci-fi film follows dockworker Ray Ferrier (Tom Cruise) as he struggles to build a positive relationship with his two children, Rachel (Dakota Fanning) and Robbie (Justin Chatwin). When his ex-wife, Mary Ann (Miranda Otto), drops them off at Ferrier’s house, it seems as though it will be just another tension-filled weekend. However, when electromagnetic pulses of lightning strike the area, the strange event turns out to be the beginning of an alien invasion, and Ferrier must now protect his children as they seek refuge. Utopia

Utopia on Amazon Prime

This Amazon Prime series – helmed by Gone Girl’s Gillian Flynn – follows a group of die-hard comic fans, who meet online and bond over their obsession with a seemingly fictional comic called (you guessed it) ‘Utopia’. However, it’s not long before they wind up unearthing hidden meanings within the comic book’s pages, predicting threats to humanity. And these are not just the makings of a conspiracy; they are very real dangers coming alive right now in their world. Cue the group embarking on a high-stakes adventure, bringing them face-to-face with the comic’s famed central character, Jessica Hyde, who joins them on their mission to save the world… or so they assume.

Oh yeah: Hyde is harbouring a deep secret of her own. Gulp. You can find out more about Utopia – coming to Amazon Prime on 25 September – here.

Hanna: Season 2 Based on Joe Wright’s 2011 action film starring Saoirse Ronan, the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Hanna proved extraordinarily popular with fans of the streaming platform. For those who don’t know the story already, the show focuses on an enigmatic teenager, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles), who has been raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe. Hidden between the trees, she spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Why? Well, in season one, we saw her survivalist skills put to the test when rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) stumbled into her woodland hideaway. As in, the very same Marissa who once worked with Erik to create an army of genetically-weaponised girls (dubbed the Utrax Regenesis).

That’s right: Erik isn’t Hanna’s biological father. Once upon a time, when he was still the main recruiter of pregnant mothers for the programme, he met and fell in love with Hanna’s mother. Tragically, she died while they escaped trying to protect Hanna as a baby, leaving him to raise the little girl alone in the Polish wilderness. Phew. Season two of Hanna is predicted to pick up where the first left off: Erik injured, Hanna on the run from the operatives who seek to destroy her. However, many believe it will also heavily focus on Hanna’s ‘sisters’ and their progress as trainees within the programme, too. Watch the trailer for yourself below:

My Big Fat Greek Wedding We all know and love the story of Toula, a Greek woman trying to come to terms with her heritage, who falls in love with a non-Greek man, and has to convince her family to accept him.

Unraveling Athena Directed by Francis Amat, this documentary – which took four years to make – explores the lives and experiences of some of the world’s most extraordinary female athletes, charting their journey from small child with a large racket, to ranked player, to WTA number one in the world, and beyond. Featuring contributions from more than 20 number one ranked tennis players, expect to see interviews with international superstars such as Billie Jean King, Martina Hingis, Tracy Austin, Evonne Goolagong, Kim Clijsters, Chris Evert, and Martina Navratilova. Together, these women paint an inspiring tale of perseverance, and provide not just a unique insight into the mind of the professional athlete, but a single, unified narrative of modern-day sporting heroics, too. Absentia: Season 3 In season three, heroine Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) is serving out the final days of her FBI suspension . But, when an international criminal case hits too close to home, she is forced to join forces with her ex-husband, special agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger) in a bid to confront the larger conspiracy brewing.

How To Build A Girl How To Build A Girl – based on Caitlin Moran’s non-fiction memoir of the same name – introduces us to Johanna Morrigan (Beanie Feldstein), a young Wolverhampton local who’s struggling to get to grips with the “incredible unfolding” that comes with puberty. We see her figure out what to call her vagina, teach herself about masturbation, battle her raging hormones and navigate all the usual issues that come with being a teenage girl. Desperate to get out of her home town and make a name for herself, she eventually moves to London, where she reinvents herself as Dolly Wilde, a fast-talking lady sex-adventurer and music critic. Gaining notoriety as an enfant terrible, she has finally figured out how to build a girl – but is this the girl she wanted to build? You can find out everything there is to know about this star-studded film here. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for yourself below:

Knives Out – 31 July The Thrombey family is gathered at their rural compound when a murder most foul takes place. Who is the guilty party? And will they get away with it? Director Rian Johnson’s new film assembles an all star cast including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette and Ana de Armas to investigate. Read our review of this excellent movie here.

More on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 The following titles don’t have release dates, but are coming out in 2020: LIVE Tennis This year, Amazon Prime will provide live and exclusive coverage of the top Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) tournaments. Cortés Follow the inexorable march and eventual clash between the Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés and Aztec Emperor Moctezuma II, leading to the annihilation of an empire and tragic downfall of a civilisation that took centuries to build, but less than two years to destroy. Truth Seekers Truth Seekers is a horror-comedy series about a team of part-time paranormal investigators who team up to uncover and film ghost sightings across the UK, sharing their adventures on an online channel for all to see. As they stake out haunted churches, underground bunkers, and abandoned hospitals with their array of homemade ghost-detecting gizmos, their supernatural experiences grow more frequent, more terrifying and even deadly, as they begin to uncover a conspiracy that could bring about Armageddon for the entire human race. The Boys: Season 2 What happens when superheroes, who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods, abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good? It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about “The Seven”, and their formidable Vought backing. The Walking Dead: World Beyond The show focuses on the first generation raised in the zombie apocalypse. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. The Wilds In this dystopian slumber party, we follow a group of teenage girls from radically different backgrounds after an airplane crash leaves them stranded on a deserted island.

