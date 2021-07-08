As soon as the name “Ryan Murphy” is attached to a series, you know it’s going to be good. From the absurd hilarity of The Politician to the darkness of Ratched, Murphy sure knows how to make addictive, exciting TV. So, when we heard that Murphy was working on a spin-off of his smash-hit series American Horror Story – aptly titled American Horror Stories – it’s safe to say we were intrigued to learn more. Here’s everything we know about the new series so far, including the incredible star-studded cast which was announced earlier this week.

What is American Horror Stories about?



Unlike the original American Horror Story series, which tells a new story every season, American Horror Stories will feature a new standalone story every episode. The 16-part series, which is made up of hour-long episodes, will delve into “horror myths, legends and lore,” Murphy revealed in a tweet at the end of last year.

Who stars in American Horror Stories? There are plenty of famous faces joining the cast for American Horror Stories, many of whom have worked with Murphy before on American Horror Story or one of his other projects. Last month, Murphy announced the first four names that would be joining the cast via a post on his Instagram: Glee’s Kevin McHale, Pose’s Dyllón Burnside, American Horror Story: Hotel’s Charles Melton and The Prom’s Nico Greetham. And in a new teaser trailer shared on social media this week, Murphy confirmed more familiar faces would be joining the cast, as well as some new ones.

The full list of new cast members revealed in the trailer is as follows: Matt Bomer as Michael

Gavin Creel as Troy

Sierra McCormick as Scarlett

Ashley Martin Carter as Rowena

Paris Jackson as Maya

Belissa Escobedo as Shanti

Kaia Gerber as Ruby

Aaron Tveit as Adam

Rhenzy Feliz as Chad

Madison Bailey as Kelley

Kyle Red Silverstein as Quinn

Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore

John Carroll Lynch as Larry Bitterman

Naomi Grossman as Rabid Ruth

Danny Trejo as Santa

Billie Lourd as Liv Whitley

Virginia Gardner as Bernadette And as if all those names weren’t enough, Murphy accompanied the trailer with a comment revealing that this “isn’t even the half of it”, so there’s still a chance that American Horror Story regulars such as Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe and Angelica Ross might still make an appearance.

Is there a trailer for American Horror Stories? Alongside the cast trailer Murphy debuted yesterday, a short teaser trailer was released on 15 June. You can watch the creepy clip below:

When and where will American Horror Stories be released? American Horror Stories will premiere in the US on Thursday 15 July on Hulu. It’s yet to get a UK release date, but chances are it’ll make its way to the UK before long, as we’ve seen with the regular American Horror Story seasons.

