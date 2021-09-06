Reflecting on this, it seems that Murphy’s formula for success lies in his longer running shows, and there is no truer example than his much loved anthology series, American Horror Story, which is still going strong with a dedicated and passionate fan base to boot. No small feet after a decade.

It’s not that American Horror Story doesn’t fall victim to the same issues other shows in Murphy’s repertoire present, like dragging out storylines, too long seasons and underwhelming or convoluted plots. AHS certainly has all of those tropes in spades, it’s just that, in utilising the same core cast across all of the seasons (Murphy’s trademark), there is so much fun to be had in watching for a favourite cast member to return in a new role, potentially even wackier, wild and more entertaining than the last.

It’s this genius strategy that seems to make these other elements forgivable to fans, not to mention the fact that some series are still vastly superior to others (we’re still not sure if we can completely forgive him for Freak Show).