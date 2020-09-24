It’s already been one heck of a year for TV adaptations of beloved novels. Normal People captured the hearts of a record-breaking audience during lockdown. A Suitable Boy was the period drama we all tuned into on those balmy Sunday nights during summer. And High Fidelity, starring Zoë Kravitz, is finally available for UK audiences to watch on Amazon.

A number of exciting announcements about future adaptations have been made, too.

Lily James and Andrew Scott are set to star in The Pursuit of Love next year. We’ve had a first tense and steamy trailer for Gemma Arterton’s Black Narcissus. And Naoise Dolan’s Exciting Times is getting the TV treatment (although we don’t yet know when to expect it). Now, we’ve just been given another adaptation to add to the cannon – and the cast is amazing.

Netflix is creating a series based on the international bestselling 2018 novel, Anatomy of a Scandal, by Sarah Vaughan. It will be an insightful and suspenseful series about sexual consent and privilege set in London. Sienna Miller (American Woman, American Sniper), Rupert Friend (Homeland, The Young Victoria) and Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey) are all confirmed to star in the six-episode anthology series. And, in case that lineup isn’t exciting enough, the producers behind Big Little Lies and Gone Girl are also on board with the production.

Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan is being adapted for Netflix.

What is Anatomy of a Scandal about? The novel follows the story of James (Friend), a high-flying Home Office minister whose marriage to Sophie (Miller) is plunged into crisis after the aide that he has an affair with, Olivia, accuses him of rape. The plot also revolves around the character of Kate (Dockery), an ambitious young barrister who is well-versed in prosecuting some of the UK’s worst cases of sexual assault.

Themes of consent, trust and privilege are woven into the taut domestic thriller, that – like all the best in its genre – keeps readers on the edge right to the very last word. When is Anatomy of a Scandal released? As casting has only just been announced, it might be a while until the series is ready to hit Netflix. But with so many other brilliant adaptations lined up to air in the meantime, we don’t mind waiting.

