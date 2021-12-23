The criticisms of And Just Like That are completely unfair – and this is why

And that’s precisely why criticism of And Just Like That is completely missing the point. Sex And The City began in 1998, when the quartet of lead characters were in their mid-to-late thirties. The show was sandwiched with dates, sex and partying; the leading ladies stumbled in and out of love, clubs and restaurants as though they were on a revolving conveyor belt.

When Sex And The City ended in 2004, fans of the show grieved the loss of their favourite New Yorkers. But rather than standing still, this quartet of dynamic women were never going to – and never will – stay the same. When the franchise’s first film was released in 2008, we saw that, actually, the women had changed, and in many ways for the better. Samantha, the female lothario with an insatiable appetite for sex, was in love and navigating the untrodden path of a monogamous relationship; Carrie and Big finally married, something they’d long poo-pooed as they waxed lyrical about writing their own relationship rules; and Steve cheated on Miranda, who eventually reconciled with him after a brief hiatus from their marriage.