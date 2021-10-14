Sex And The City fans, it seems as if our beloved Carrie Bradshaw will be back in our lives sooner than we hoped. That’s right: the latest teaser trailer for HBO’s revival series, And Just Like That, sees Sarah Jessica Parker confirm that the much-anticipated show will arrive in time for Christmas, launching on HBO Max in December.

While an exact date has yet to be confirmed, fans in the UK can only hope that the show will drop on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV around the same time. That being said, it seems safe to assume that we will all be glued to our TV screens this winter. However, with so little known about the series – which sees Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles as Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte respectively – it makes sense that die-hard Sex And The City fans are busy concocting fan theories online. With that in mind, then, we’ve looked out some of the most compelling predictions for And Just Like That.

Fair warning, though: if even half of these turn out to be true, it’ll mean we’re in for one hell of an emotional ride… 1) Big and Carrie are getting divorced In a photo of the alleged script for And Just Like That, which was recently shared online by Page Six, Carrie remarks: “I was doing well, wasn’t I doing well? Before this? I mean, I was doing the podcast, I was washing my hair. Yes, I wasn’t eating or sleeping, but at least I felt good about my marriage. “Now I’m just one of the wives he was taking care of?”

Chris Noth has been spotted filming alongside Sarah Jessica Parker on And Just Like That.

Considering Big was married twice before getting with Carrie, it seems as if their rumoured D-I-V-O-R-C-E will put her in a club of three. And, of course, it paves the way for a great deal of drama and speculation as to whether or not the iconic duo will reunite romantically come the end of the series. 2) Or, worse, Big is dead and Carrie is still grieving In a new set of behind-the-scenes photos, SJP’s Carrie can be seen standing on one of Paris’s storied bridges – and seemingly scattering someone’s ashes.

Considering this is where Big and she finally decided to go “all in” on their relationship, it makes sense that many fans have leapt to the conclusion that her long-term lover has died. Especially as Bridget Moynahan, who played Big’s ex-wife Natasha in the OG Sex And The City series, has been spotted filming scenes for what looks like a funeral back in New York. “She’s scattering Big’s ashes,” wrote one fan on Instagram. “I don’t want to watch now.”

It’s a compelling theory, and more palatable than the idea of yet another breakup for Big and Carrie. Then again, Chris Noth can be seen standing alongside SJP on that aforementioned bridge. “I think she’s scattering his ashes and he’s there as a dream,” suggested another viewer. Curiouser and curiouser. 3) Samantha is dead We know Kim Cattrall isn’t returning for the revival series, so it’s little wonder that a TikTok video recently sent the world into a frenzy when it seemingly confirmed one big fan theory that’s been circling the internet: that Samantha will be killed off in the reboot.

The footage, which has obviously gone viral, shows a crowd of extras standing in the streets of New York. And every single one of them, as TikTok user Evan Kline points out, is dressed head to toe in black. “I was walking down the street in New York City and saw a huge crowd and realised they were filming for Sex And The City,” they explain. “But everyone was wearing all black. Is it for Samantha’s funeral.”

Hmm. As one fan put it on Reddit, it’s a storyline that “could be done well, just as Gilmore Girls did a good job of dealing with the death of a main character.” They added: “Maybe Sam died five years ago, the girls are upset but obviously life goes on. Considering Kim is done with the series I don’t think it would be a terrible idea. It also means they can’t replace Kim with another actor.” 4) Or, better, Samantha is trapped overseas due to Covid restrictions Unwilling to accept the end of Samantha, others on Reddit have seized upon SJP’s recent comments about the role Covid-19 will play in the revival series. “The “[coronavirus pandemic will] obviously be part of the storyline, because that’s the city [these characters] live in,” explained the actor. “And how has [Covid-19] changed relationships once friends disappear? I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.”

Naturally, this idea of a pandemic-fuelled storyline has prompted a popular new fan theory; that “Sam went overseas for PR business and she can’t travel back to America because of Covid travel restrictions.” “As an explanation for her absence, it’s plausible and means fans won’t be pissed if her character was killed off. I could handle that more, even if it means we won’t see her via Zoom,” reads one comment on Reddit.

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) will not be appearing in SATC revival series, And Just Like That.

Others, meanwhile, have suggested that Sam and Smith have gotten back together and are living in LA/travelling the world. We guess we’ll have to see how that plays out, although it’s worth remembering that Sam’s decision to end her relationship with the actor in order to prioritise her own happiness has long been praised by critics and feminists alike. Would they really accept her going back on it? 5) Carrie and Aidan are getting back together If you’ve been keeping up with all the latest updates from the SATC reboot, you’ll know that it was previously confirmed that Carrie’s ex-fiancé Aidan (John Corbett), whom she shared a kiss with in the second SATC movie, no less, will also be returning to the screen for the TV reboot. “I’m going to do the show,” he told the New York Post, admitting the gig is “very exciting” for him. “I think I might be in quite a few [of the 10 episodes],” Corbett added. “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

Considering how divided fans of the series remain over whether Carrie should have ended up with Big or Aidan, it’s unsurprising that many have seized upon Corbett’s comments (not to mention rumours of Big and Carrie’s separation) as proof that the iconic duo will be getting back together. “My ideal scenario is that Carrie and Big have split, and she and Aidan have found their way back to each other,” reads one Reddit comment. “He was the good guy who got away.” He’s also, of course, the good guy who got away, married someone else, and started a family of his own. So, if Carrie and Aidan really are set to rekindle their romance, it’s going to be messy… 6) The show is setting up the story for an entirely new cast of characters We already know that there’s a wealth of fresh new faces joining the And Just Like That cast. Sara Ramírez will play a non-binary, queer comedian and podcast host named Che Diaz. Nicole Ari Parker will play a Park Avenue mom named Lisa Todd Wexley (LTW for short). Sarita Choudhury will play a single, rockstar real estate broker named Seema Patel. And Karen Pittman will play a Columbia Law School professor named Dr. Nya Wallace.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker will be reprising their roles in the series.

Could it be, then, that Carrie and the gang are gearing up to pass the baton over to the new quartet, so that the series can be reborn as an exciting new franchise? 7) Carrie is no longer a sex columnist As per that aforementioned leaked script, it seems as if Carrie has now put her infamous sex column behind her and has instead ventured into the world of podcasting. How 2021 of her, right? Could her show be about life as a newly single woman and her best friends living the good life in New York City in their 50s? Or about the realities of grief? Or, say, something about being a widow? Either way, fans are predicting they already know the name of the podcast: And Just Like That, obviously!

