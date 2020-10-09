With Downton Abbey and Liar under her belt, the chances are that any ITV drama involving Joanne Froggatt is going to be essential viewing. That’s why we’re excited about Froggatt’s new series, Angela Black , which is penned by Liar writers Harry and Jack Williams. Here’s everything we know about the psychological thriller…

What is Angela Black about?

Described as “Hitchcockian” by ITV in a press statement, Angela Black follows the story of a woman whose suburban London life with her husband, Oliver, and two sons looks idyllic. However, beneath this façade, Angela is actually the victim of domestic abuse.

Angela is approached out of the blue by a private investigator called Ed, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. And when faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling.

“Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?” asks the show’s synopsis.

Angela life switches from school runs to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life.