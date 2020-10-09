Angela Black is the new ITV drama starring Joanne Froggatt and written by the people behind Liar.
With Downton Abbey and Liar under her belt, the chances are that any ITV drama involving Joanne Froggatt is going to be essential viewing. That’s why we’re excited about Froggatt’s new series, Angela Black, which is penned by Liar writers Harry and Jack Williams. Here’s everything we know about the psychological thriller…
What is Angela Black about?
Described as “Hitchcockian” by ITV in a press statement, Angela Black follows the story of a woman whose suburban London life with her husband, Oliver, and two sons looks idyllic. However, beneath this façade, Angela is actually the victim of domestic abuse.
Angela is approached out of the blue by a private investigator called Ed, who spills Olivier’s darkest secrets. And when faced with some horrifying truths about her husband, a stunned Angela is left reeling.
“Can she really trust Ed? Can she leave behind her life as she knows it and finally free herself from Olivier?” asks the show’s synopsis.
Angela life switches from school runs to private detectives and buried secrets as she risks everything she holds dear to fight back against the man who has suppressed and tormented her for most of her life.
Who stars in Angela Black?
Talking about taking on the titular role, Froggatt has said in a statement: “This important and timely story from the brilliant Harry and Jack Williams is like nothing I’ve read before. Angela is a complex and intriguing character and I hope audiences will be immediately drawn into her gripping, and sometimes heart-breaking journey, just as I was”.
Michiel Huisman (Game of Thrones, The Haunting of Hill House) plays the role of Angela’s husband, while Samuel Adewunmi (The Hatton Garden Job, The Last Tree) stars as the enigmatic stranger, Ed.
The show’s writers, the Williams brothers, said: “We are thrilled to be working again with the brilliantly talented Joanne, and to have her joined by such amazing actors as Michiel and Samuel is more than we could have hoped for. This script is unlike anything we’ve written before - and there’s no one better than Craig [Viveiros] to bring this dark, Hitchcockian psychological thriller to life”
When is Angela Black out?
Here’s the sad news: we might have quite a while to wait. Filming for the series has only just started in London, so it’s likely the show won’t hit our screens until next year. But we’ll keep you updated on everything right here.
