Mariah Carey’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is coming to our screens soon to spread some festive fun
Mariah Carey is back with a second instalment of her Apple TV+ Christmas special, and this time, she’ll be joined again by some impressive vocalists. Here’s everything you need to know about it.
When you think of Christmas, you undoubtedly think of Mariah Carey, don’t you? All I Want For Christmas is the catchy 90s single that has stood the test of time and remains on everyone’s Christmas party playlists today. As we start to prep for all the festive cheer, Mariah Carey reigns supreme in her ability to drum up our Christmas spirit.
That’s right, Carey will be gracing our screens once more in another Apple TV+ Christmas special.
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues is the second TV special she’s done with Apple TV+, and this year’s promises just as much magic (and sparkle) as the last. An official statement says:
“The holidays are officially here as Apple and Mariah Carey today announced the Queen of Christmas’ return to Apple TV+ with an all-new holiday event to sprinkle more magic around the world, and set to globally debut in December.”
Just when you thought the news couldn’t get any better, the show will also feature a performance of Carey’s latest single, Fall In Love At Christmas.
She’ll be joined by multi-platinum, multi-Grammy award-winning icon Khalid and US choir director and Grammy-winning gospel singer Kirk Franklin for their “first and only performance of their new single,” according to Apple.
Carey’s 2020 Magical Christmas Special was a popular hit, to say the least, and will be re-released in time for the festive period. The one-off special broke Apple TV+ records for unscripted content and hit the number one trending spot in the TV app across 100 countries.
It was narrated by Tiffany Haddish and also featured stars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson and Snoop Dogg.
This year’s special doesn’t currently have a release date but we know that it will be dropping sometime in December. Watch this space for updates as soon as we learn more. The new single will also be coming out on 5 November so there’s plenty of time to learn all the words in time for the exclusive performance.
Dancing, extravagant costumes and all the fireworks are guaranteed in the upcoming Christmas special.
Until then, though, we’ll be warbling along to All I Want For Christmas Is You.
Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues will be available to watch in December exclusively on Apple TV+.
Image: Apple TV+