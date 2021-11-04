When you think of Christmas, you undoubtedly think of Mariah Carey, don’t you? All I Want For Christmas is the catchy 90s single that has stood the test of time and remains on everyone’s Christmas party playlists today. As we start to prep for all the festive cheer, Mariah Carey reigns supreme in her ability to drum up our Christmas spirit.

That’s right, Carey will be gracing our screens once more in another Apple TV+ Christmas special.