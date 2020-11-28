Is Christmas even Christmas without Mariah Carey? Her 90s single All I Want For Christmas Is You is probably the most recognised and beloved festive bangers out there. In fact, 25 years after its release, it reached the top spot in last year’s Billboard Hot 100. And lest we forget the Christmas advert she did with Walkers. “We do all sorts of things, we go on a sleigh ride with the kids and my extended family,” she told Stylist last year when asked how she celebrates the holidays. “I cook, Santa Claus comes over – I know it sounds like I’m making it up but it’s true – I know him personally, he’s my dude. We have live reindeer. It’s an extravaganza!”

So it makes sense that Carey would spend this year celebrating in an especially elaborate way, with a TV special.

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is landing on Apple TV Plus this December. The variety show will follow “the queen of Christmas” as she “takes us on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year”. Along with performances of her festive hits, Carey will be joined by a mega list of stars, including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dog and Tiffany Haddish. Watch the trailer for Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

“This Christmas, we could all use a little magic,” Carey says, acknowledging that Covid-19 has pretty much ruined it for everybody. Luckily, it looks like Carey is going to save it with sequins, dancing, OTT performances, fireworks and, of course, elves. As you can see, it’s going to be a dizzying and wild ride. And we are 100% here for it.

Feeling festive yet? Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special is out globally on Friday 4 December exclusively on Apple TV+. And we’ll of course be listening to her iconic tune on repeat until then.

