If streaming platforms were chocolate boxes, we’d pick Apple TV+ every single time. Sure, it may have less options available than your casual tin of Quality Street or Celebrations, but every single title it churns out is pure excellence – an absolute televisual dream come true. It is, essentially, the box of Guylian Sea Shells among all the other mainstream chocs. And you better believe that they aren’t taking their foot off the pedal in 2023, either. Here’s just a few of the new original dramas, comedy series, thrillers, and documentaries we can’t wait to watch on Apple TV+ this year. Which are you most looking forward to? Shrinking

Starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford, Shrinking follows a grieving therapist who decides it’s time to break all the rules and start telling his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own. Shrinking will become available for streaming on 27 January. Dear Edward When a 12-year-old boy becomes the lone survivor of a plane crash, he and everyone else affected by the tragedy desperately try to make sense of what happened. Cue the blossoming of some unexpected friendships, romances and communities – and some powerhouse performances by the likes of Colin O’Brien, Taylor Schilling, Connie Britton and more. Dear Edward will become available for streaming on 3 February. Hello Tomorrow! Set in a retro-futuristic world, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Billy Crudup) leads a team of fellow sales associates hawking lunar timeshares. Everyone’s inspired by his unfailing optimism – but could Jack’s sunny disposition leave him lost within the very dream that has helped sustain him? Hello Tomorrow! will become available for streaming on 17 February. Sharper

Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Brianna Middleton and more lend their talents to this exciting neo-thriller, which will unfold “within the secrets of New York City, from the penthouses of Fifth Avenue to the shadowy corners of Queens.” The synopsis adds: “Motivations are suspect and expectations are turned upside down when nothing is as it seems.” Sharper will become available for streaming on 17 February. Liaison The first French and English multi-language Apple Original series, Liaison – starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green – explores how the mistakes of one’s past has the potential to destroy their future. Expect action, espionage, political intrigue, and a story of passionate and enduring love. Liaison will become available for streaming on 24 February. The Reluctant Traveller

Eugene Levy stars in his very own travel documentary.

Schitt’s Creek fans, rejoice, because this documentary series follows the eternally charming Eugene Levy as he visits some of the world’s most beautiful and intriguing destinations in Costa Rica, Finland, Italy, Japan, Maldives, Portugal, South Africa and the United States. We can’t wait. The Reluctant Traveller will become available for streaming on 24 February. Killers of The Flower Moon Leonardo DiCaprio’s new true crime film takes us back in time to 1920s Oklahoma, and unravels the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror. Killers of The Flower Moon will become available for streaming in 2023.

Argylle Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose AND Samuel L. Jackson?! Do you even need to know the plot of this spy thriller to want to watch it a thousand times over? Thought not. Argylle will become available for streaming in 2023. Still: A Michael J Fox Documentary This intimate documentary follows the life of beloved actor and advocate Michael J. Fox, exploring his personal and professional triumphs. His unexpected rise to stardom. His experiences of 1980s Hollywood. And, of course, the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson’s disease. Still: A Michael J Fox Documentary will become available for streaming in 2023. Lessons In Chemistry

Lessons In Chemistry is a new drama series starring and executive produced by Brie Larson.

This new drama series, starring and executive produced by Academy Award winner Brie Larson, centres on a female scientist who is fired from her position in a lab after becoming pregnant. Cue her taking a job on a TV cooking show and setting out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives a lot more than recipes, all the while craving a return to her true love: science. Lessons In Chemistry will become available for streaming in 2023. Extrapolitions This moving anthology series boasts the talents of Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Daveed Diggs, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer, Adarsh Gourav, Forest Whitaker, Marion Cotillard, Tobey Maguire and Eiza Gonzalez. Phew. More important than the cast, though, is the fact that Extrapolitions tells eight interwoven stories about how the upcoming changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family on a personal and human scale – not to mention track the worldwide battle for our mutual survival. Extrapolitions will become available for streaming in 2023. Wool Set in a tragic future, Wool shines a light on a community that exists in a giant silo set deep, deep underground. There, men and women live in a society full of rules regulations they believe are meant to protect them from the toxic wasteland above… but is all as it seems? Wool will become available for streaming in 2023.

