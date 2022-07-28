Dysfunctional relationships between sisters is the big new on screen trend

First is Bad Sisters created by TV stalwart and Bafta and Emmy-award-winning Sharon Horgan. The wild-looking new ten-part series is released on Apple TV+ on August 19 and centres on the close-knit Garvey sisters. When the sisters’ brother-in-law is killed, insurers turn up on their doorstep, suspicious that he’s been murdered – and it turns out that all of the sisters had reason to bring him down.

Horgan has lined up an all-star cast for the drama, that includes Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Normal People, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind her Eyes, The Luminaries) as well as Claes Bang (The Square, The Northman).