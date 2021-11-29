’Tis (nearly) the season for festive entertainment, and if marking the TV guide is one of your favourite pursuits during the holiday season, then rest assured: this year, folks, there are treats a-plenty on the box. Alongside highly anticipated shows such as Claire Foy’s historical drama A Very British Scandal and Jamie Dornan’s tense thriller The Tourist, the BBC has also announced that a spectacular adaptation of Jules Verne’s novel Around the World In 80 Days will be hitting the small screen over the Christmas period.

Starring David Tennant as the intrepid explorer Phileas Fogg, Ibrahim Koma as the mercurial Passepartout and Leonie Benesch as young journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue, the eight-part series promises all the escapism we’ve come to expect in a BBC period drama. Here’s everything we know about the series so far, including the cast, plot and trailer.

What is the plot of Around The World In 80 Days?

Around The World In 80 Days: David Tennant stars as the unlikely adventurer Phileas Fogg

Based on the classic 1873 novel by Jules Verne, Around The World In 80 Days chronicles the globe-trotting adventurers of Phileas Fogg after he declares to the members of the influential Reform Club that he can circumnavigate the globe in 80 days. “Following an outrageous bet, Fogg and his valet, Passepartout, take on the legendary challenge of circumnavigating the globe in just 80 days, swiftly joined by aspiring journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue, who seizes the chance to report on this extraordinary story,” reads the official synopsis. The adaptation has taken some artistic license with the plot, too. In Verne’s original novel, Fogg is pursued on his travels by Inspector Fix, who mistakenly suspects him of having robbed the Bank of England. In the TV series, though, the character has been replaced by Abigail Fix, who accompanies Fogg to chronicle his progress for the Daily Telegraph.

Who is in the cast of Around The World In 80 Days?

Around The World In 80 Days: Passepartout (Ibrahim Koma), Phileas Fogg (David Tennant) and Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue (Leonie Benesch)

Having formerly been portrayed by the likes of Pierce Brosnan, Steve Coogan, and David Niven, the new BBC adaptation of Around The World In 80 Days will see David Tennant stepping into the shoes of Verne’s hero Phileas Fogg. Joining Tennant is Ibrahim Koma as Fogg’s valet Passepartout, and The Crown’s Leonie Benesch as the journalist Abigail ‘Fix’ Fortescue.

Is there a trailer for Around The World In 80 Days?

Ahead of the show’s release over the Christmas period, the first full-length trailer of Around The World In 80 Days shows Phileas Fogg set off on his grand adventure with journalist Abigail Fix and valet Jean Passepartout after making a bold claim to the Reform Club that he could circumnavigate the globe in 80 days. “Some are born to adventure,” intones one of its incredulous members. “Others, frankly, are not.” Cue Fogg and his companions cantering in a carriage across vast dusty plains, riding camels through the desert, and dining on glamorous steam trains. We also get a glimpse of Passepartout getting into a fist fight, Fogg cocking a shotgun and the trio racing through the streets as it emerges that someone on Fogg’s trail has murderous intentions.

Is there a release date for Around The World In 80 Days?

Around The World In 80 Days: the BBC adaptation will air over the Christmas period

While there’s no official release date for the show yet, we do know that it will air over the Christmas period. We’ll update you as soon as we hear word.