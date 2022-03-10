Over the years, Renée Zellweger has become synonymous with quality in a wide range of films and TV shows. From our beloved Bridget Jones to Judy – the acclaimed Judy Garland biopic in which Zellweger played the star – we know to expect only truly excellent drama when she’s involved.

Avenger Field is currently in development at Peacock, but according to a Variety exclusive, Zellweger will be leading the cast of the second world war drama. But this isn’t your average historical drama; it will uncover a lesser-known part of history with an all-female focus.

Renée Zellweger will star as Jackie Cohran in Avenger Field.

You may also like Renee Zellweger slams plastic surgery speculation in powerful essay

According to the synopsis, Avenger Field will “tell the story of those that established a clandestine all-female US Airforce programme called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) to battle Hitler from home”. The show is inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cochran, who will be played by Zellweger. Cochran was a pioneer of women’s aviation throughout her long-standing career as a pilot and became one of the most prominent racing pilots of her generation. As well as setting numerous records (no big deal, of course), she was also the first woman to break the sound barrier in May 1953. Her time as the director of the WASPs from 1943 to 1944 saw her employ approximately 1,000 American women in non-combat roles. A mean feat in any age, but more so given the misogynistic attitudes to women working during the 40s.

Zellweger will lead the cast of Peacock's Avenger Field.

As well as exploring the life and actions of Cochran in the WASPs, Avenger Field will also hone in on “the diverse group of women who fought the system, sceptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely”. The series is supposedly going to be in the “same vein” as Hidden Figures, the standout 2016 film that followed three female African-American mathematicians who played a pivotal role in astronaut John Glenn’s launch into orbit. The autobiographical movie was an over-arching success, not least because it explored a similar part of history that is often left out of the mainstream narrative. While we don’t know when we can expect to see Avenger Field on our screens, we do know that dramas such as this one only leave us buzzing with excitement. We’ll be sure to update you as soon as we learn more about further casting announcements and release dates. Watch this space.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy