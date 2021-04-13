Adapted from the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood, The Handmaid’s Tale – which is due to return to our TV screens this spring with its explosive fourth season – doesn’t necessarily seem like it should be rife with baby name inspiration.

As fans of the series will already know, it takes place in Gilead, a near-future version of North America in which the Constitution has been overthrown. As a result of this, women’s rights and identities have been stripped away, with fertile women being rounded up, red tagged, and forced into a life of sexual servitude and surrogacy.

And, as a result of this, babies (and children) are viewed almost as commodities; a status symbol, for Commanders and their Wives to wheel out at luncheons and events for their peers to coo over enviously.