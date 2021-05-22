Daytime television is something that the UK does very, very well. Can you imagine a world without Holly and Phil bursting into fits of uncontrollable laughter on This Morning? Who hasn’t attempted to get beyond a five-letter word on Countdown? And we’ve all been sucked into a ridiculous Judge Rinder double-bill at some point, right?

That’s why Bafta has created a new Daytime category for its TV awards. Jimmy McGovern’s Moving On, Richard Osman’s House Of Games, The Chase and The Great House Giveaway have been nominated for the inaugural award, with the winner being announced at the awards ceremony on 6 June 2021. Bafta is getting TV fans in the mood by sharing some of the most iconic daytime telly moments to grace our screens so far.