Awards season has well and truly kicked off.

Earlier this week, we saw Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao make history as the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the Oscars.

At the Bafta Film Awards, which were held earlier in April, Bukky Bakray was rightly named the EE Rising Star for her role in hit indie film Rocks.

And Michaela Coel has been giving some incredible speeches while picking up gongs for I May Destroy You at the NAACP Image Awards and RTS Awards.