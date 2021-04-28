Bafta TV Awards nominations 2021: Small Axe, The Crown and I May Destroy You lead the list
- Hollie Richardson
The Bafta Television Awards 2021 nominations have just been announced, with Small Axe, The Crown and I May Destroy You leading the list.
Awards season has well and truly kicked off.
Earlier this week, we saw Nomadland’s Chloé Zhao make history as the first woman of colour to win Best Director at the Oscars.
At the Bafta Film Awards, which were held earlier in April, Bukky Bakray was rightly named the EE Rising Star for her role in hit indie film Rocks.
And Michaela Coel has been giving some incredible speeches while picking up gongs for I May Destroy You at the NAACP Image Awards and RTS Awards.
While we don’t know who the winners of this year’s upcoming Bafta Television Awards will be, we do now have the confirmed nominees list.
And considering the brilliant series we got through in lockdown, there are plenty of exciting shows on there.
Small Axe, The Crown, Normal People and I May Destroy You are the top nominees. Here are the full highlights:
- 15 nominations for Small Axe (including Best Mini-series and Best Actress)
- 10 nominations for The Crown (including Drama Series and Best Director)
- Eight nominations for I May Destroy You (including Best Mini-series and Best Writer)
- Seven nominations for Normal People (including Best Actor and Best Actress)
- Six nominations for Sex Education (Best Female Comedy Performance and Best Male Comedy Performance)
- Five nominations for Adult Material and I Hate Suzie
- Four nominations for This Country, Once Upon a Time in Iraq and Strictly Come Dancing
You can find the full list of nominations on the Bafta website.
The nominations for the public-voted Virgin Media’s Must-See Moment have also been released, which includes Nigella Lawson and her now-iconic “mee-cro-wah-vay” and Gogglebox’s reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference.
We’ll find out who the winners are when the Bafta Television Awards ceremony takes place on Sunday 6 June on BBC One.
Image: BBC Three