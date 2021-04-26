BAFTAs 2021: the 6 ‘must-see’ TV moments up for an award at this year’s ceremony
Lauren Geall
The Virgin Media Must-See Moment award celebrates the most unmissable TV moments from the last year – here are the six moments which have been shortlisted for the 2021 award.
Amid the chaos of the coronavirus pandemic and the boredom of lockdown, TV has become more important than ever over the last 12 months.
Whether you’ve spent the time rewatching your favourite old shows, bingeing the latest psychological thrillers or enjoying the delights of a comedy series, on top of being a source of entertainment, TV became a way for us to relax, unwind and distract ourselves from everything going on across the world.
And now, with the TV BAFTAs coming up on 6 June, viewers will finally get the chance to celebrate all the brilliant TV moments that kept us entertained during lockdown thanks to the return of the Virgin Media Must-See Moment award.
The only BAFTA award voted by the British public, the Must-See Moment award is designed to celebrate the dramatic scenes, cliff-hangers, laugh-out-loud and unforgettable TV moments of the last year.
Previous winners of the award include the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, for the moment when Nessa proposes to Smithy, and Blue Planet II, for its moving scene titled ‘Mother Pilot Whale Grieves Her Dead Calf’.
In short, the Must-See Moment award is a pretty big deal – and we can now reveal the six moments nominated for the award in 2021. Keep reading to take a closer look at this year’s nominees.
Netflix, Bridgerton: Penelope is revealed as Lady Whistledown
Bridgerton took the world by storm when it arrived on Netflix at the end of last year, so it’s no surprise that one of the final scenes from its first season has been put forward as a must-see moment.
The scene in question, featuring former Stylist cover star Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington, sees the understated and shy character unveiled as the show’s formidable narrator.
ITV1, Britain’s Got Talent: Diversity perform a routine inspired by the events of 2020
Diversity’s powerful and politically charged routine inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement has deservedly made its mark on TV history.
One particularly significant moment in the performance depicted a white police officer kneeling on Diversity member Ashley Banjo, echoing the murder of George Floyd in the US earlier in the year.
Channel 4, Gogglebox: Reactions to Boris Johnson’s press conference
At a time when we were all trying to come to terms with what was going on, the Gogglebox cast’s authenticity and honesty was exactly what we all needed.
Seeing the rollercoaster of emotions in reaction to Boris Johnson’s ‘return to work’ press conference after his hospitalisation – in which he talked about the possibility of the first lockdown easing – is seriously relatable.
BBC One, EastEnders: Gray kills Chantelle
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, soaps have provided regular entertainment for thousands upon thousands of people over the last year.
Chantelle’s murder at the hands of her abusive partner, Gray, saw the show’s domestic abuse storyline – on which the show’s bosses had been working closely with Women’s Aid and Refuge – come to a harrowing end.
BBC Two, Nigella: Cook, Eat, Repeat: Mee-cro-wah-vay
If there’s one thing we’ve all been after over the last 12 months, it’s a bit of light relief, and with her hilarious mispronunciation of microwave, Nigella Lawson gave us just that.
Cue a long list of memes and a response from Nigella herself, and it’s no surprise this moment has made the list.
Disney+, The Mandalorian: Luke Skywalker appears
As one of the most iconic characters in the Star Wars series, fans were shocked and excited to see Mark Hamill make a return to their screens as Luke Skywalker in the season two finale of The Mandalorian.
The cameo may have been digitised – special effects were used to create the image of a younger Skywalker, similar to his look in the original trilogy films – but it was special nonetheless.
Do you have a favourite from the list? Make your voice heard by voting on the Virgin Media website. Voting opens 8am 27 April and closes on 24 May at 5pm. The winner will be announced at the BAFTAs on 6 June.
