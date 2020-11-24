GBBO: the Bake Off winner has been crowned, here’s what I learnt from the final

Embrace uplifting quotes



“And when it rains on your parade, look up rather than down. Without the rain, there would be no rainbow.”

This quote, by Robert Chesterton, was the basis of Laura’s showstopper this week. And while her dessert tower reflecting her Bake Off experience only won her a bunch of flowers it proved that keeping your head up – and out the freezer where possible - goes a long way. She didn’t give up in the final round, and stopped caring what anyone else thought which was the fun we needed: “I really don’t mind what happens I just want to do myself proud,” she said. Like always she also saved herself by creating the tastiest and most heartfelt things in the tent.

In the end the grand prize went to Peter, the youngest winner the show has ever had. “I wanted this a lot. When I was 12 and watching the show it got me into baking,” said a thrilled Peter. “I’m a Bake Off nerd. I think 12 year old Peter would be in awe. I am that excited, giddy kid.”