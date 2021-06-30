Stylist: Why is taking on story of Barbara Lisicki so important?

I’ve known about Barbara’s work for a very long time. Never in a million years did I think I’d get to play her, she’s so special. I think it’s really important that more people know about her because so many people still don’t. She blazed the trail to make sure that disability rights were taken seriously. And to make sure that disabled people have choice and rights, with everything that they do in life. I was a child when this was happening, and knowing my rights as a disabled woman are down to her is huge.

It sounds like it must be quite emotional …

I cannot stop crying every time I read this script or stop and think about it too much. I’m going to be an emotional wreck on set. It’s very real. I think every disabled person has been waiting for a show like this. So many people think that the access to things that we have now are just a given. And a lot of the things that Barbara and Alan, her partner, were protesting for are still being protested for today. The fight is definitely not over.